Key Takeaways Sony has launched My First Gran Turismo as a free-to-play racing game for both PS5 and PS4.

The game acts as an introduction to the Gran Turismo series and as a trial for Gran Turismo 7.

To download the title for free, access the PlayStation Store and follow these installation steps.

As part of Sony's ongoing PlayStation 30th anniversary celebrations, the company has gone ahead and introduced an all-new Gran Turismo racing title to the platform. Known as My First Gran Turismo, the new simulation game is free-to-play, and serves as an introduction to the series proper.

As of December 6, My First Gran Turismo is available for download across both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 line of consoles. While the game is free and can be enjoyed as a standalone experience, it also serves as a trial version for the full-fat Gran Turismo 7 title.

"My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level," says Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital, Creator of Gran Turismo, in a Sony blog post.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow My First Gran Turismo A beginner-friendly title crafted to bring the excitement of Gran Turismo to new players. Includes three modes: Race Events, Time Trials and License Tests. Publisher Sony Genre Racing Platform PS4, PS5 Developer Sony Download for free

Related The PS6 will look a lot like the PS5 because of one specific limitation Former PlayStation chief Shawn Layden thinks PlayStation's hardware innovation has plateaued and that content is the "real competition."

How to download My First Gran Turismo

The game is available via the PlayStation Store

Before revving up your engine, follow these steps to download and install My First Gran Turismo for free:

Head over to the official My First Gran Turismo listing on the PlayStation Store web portal. If you haven't already signed in to your Sony Account, click on the blue Sign In button in the top right-hand corner of the screen, and enter your login credentials. Select the orange Add to Library button, and follow the on-screen prompt to confirm your selection.

Alternatively, you can download and install the game directly via your PlayStation console -- simply navigate to the PlayStation Store > search for My First Gran Turismo > hit the Add to Library button. From here, the title will begin the process of being downloaded and installed.

Beyond the necessary requirements of a Sony Account and a PlayStation console to play the game on, you'll need some free storage space for the download to commence. The title requires 15GB of available storage on the PS5, or 12GB on the PS4.

Related New PlayStation console rumor is a literal game-changer Sony is reportedly working on a new gaming handheld that could rival the Nintendo Switch and its successor.

What does My First Gran Turismo bring to the table?

The game is free-to-play, and it serves as a sort of Trojan horse offering from PlayStation

Sony

Sony describes My First Gran Turismo as "a gift for those who have yet to experience Gran Turismo." Evidently, the free-to-play driving simulator is purpose-built to introduce new players to the popular racing series.

Evidently, the free-to-play driving simulator is purpose-built to introduce new players to the popular racing series.

According to Sony, if you play My First Gran Turismo through to the end, you'll be able to transfer your entire suite of 18 cars into the Gran Turismo 7 title. The company appears to be counting on this free experience to be an enticing one, as to help drive sales of its AAA offering. For reference, Gran Turismo 7 is listed on the PlayStation Store for a regular price of $70, and is currently discounted to $29.39 until December 21.

My First Gran Turismo offers a number of features out of the box, including a standard driving mode, a vehicle trivia and history section, a car collection interface, support for achievements, a Time Trials mode, and more. The PS5 version of the title also comes with optional PlayStation VR2 compatibility, which is a nice inclusion, assuming you happen to own the expensive peripheral.

...Gran Turismo remains one of the most popular PlayStation-exclusive franchises available on the platform.

Along with the likes of Uncharted, God of War, The Last of Us, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Horizon, Gran Turismo remains one of the most popular PlayStation-exclusive franchises available on the platform. Console exclusive intellectual properties are currently on the decline, and so it's very possible that a future Gran Turismo 8 flagship title could one day release on PC, Steam , or even on Xbox .