Key Takeaways Garmin watches have limited pre-loaded watch faces.

The Garmin Connect IQ app features nearly endless watch face options to add to your watch.

Many Garmin Connect IQ watch faces are free, though some require payment.

Garmin watches come pre-loaded with a handful of watch faces, allowing you to change the look of the device on your wrist. Plus, you can add a few more options right from your watch that aren't visible by default. But sometimes, those stock options are a bit lackluster. Maybe you're in the same boat as me, and none of them suit your fancy. For example, I love my Garmin epix Pro Sapphire an incredible amount, but none of the watch faces really fit my style or allow me to show the information I want front and center.

Luckily, you aren't stuck with the small selection that's on your watch. With the help of Garmin's expansive Connect IQ app, you're sure to find something that is more your vibe.

How to download and sync new watch faces to your Garmin watch

Get endless options through Connect IQ

If you're not impressed with any of the watch face options installed on your watch, you can upload new watch faces to your device through the Connect IQ app, provided that your model Garmin watch supports Connect IQ. This app has a wide selection of faces to choose from, many of which are free. Some require a small fee to download or a fee to use certain features, however. Installing these watch faces is very easy. When you download a new face, it will sync to your Garmin watch and automatically appear in the list of watch faces on your wrist.

If this is your first time using Connect IQ, download and install the Connect IQ app. Select the model of the Garmin watch you're using. Tap the Search icon at the bottom of the screen. Select Watch Faces to show all of the faces compatible with your model of Garmin watch. Find and select a watch face that you want to upload to your Garmin watch. Tap Install. The face will download and sync to your Garmin watch. Once the process is complete, the new watch face will automatically be applied to your watch.

FAQ

Q: How do I get more Garmin faces?

If you aren't happy with any of the watch face options on your Garmin watch, you can download more from the Garmin Connect IQ app. The watch faces available in Connect IQ are created by both Garmin and third-party developers and span the full spectrum of styles, from minimalistic with only the time to options packed with information. Many of these are free, while some require a fee to use certain features or require payment to use in general.

Q: Can you customize Garmin watch faces?

Yes, you can customize Garmin watch faces. However, the extent of your customization depends on the particular watch face and your Garmin model. Some may only let you adjust the accent color, while others allow you to customize just about every aspect of the watch face.