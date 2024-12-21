Summary Instagram doesn't allow saving photos to camera roll, so you have to use third-party apps.

Regram Repost for Instagram is a third-party app suitable for iOS, but it only works for photos from public accounts.

Follow similar steps on both apps to download Instagram photos, crop, edit, and then save them to your photo library.

There are many times you'll say to a friend "send me that pic" after you've taken a photo together on their phone. Well, what do you do if they forget to send it and post it on Instagram instead, beating you to the punch? Or maybe you just wanted to save the photo on your phone because you wanted to remember the outfit combo you had on or the location that you were at. Now it's on -- how can you save it yourself?

Unlike some social media websites like Facebook , which allow you to tap on a photo and save it to your camera roll, Instagram does not. Previously, the best you might have thought you could do was screenshot the page to save it. But now there are new ways to save it, and the quality, while you're at it.

So how exactly should you get a photo from Instagram into your photo library or camera roll? There are different ways to do so depending on whether you're using iOS or Android. Here are some different ways to get the photos that you want without having to beg the person who posted the picture for them.

How to download photos from Instagram to Android

You'll need some help from other apps

Instagram isn't going to make this easy, but there are ways to get those photos on your camera roll in just a few steps. If you're an Android user, there's a great third-party app that you can download to do this -- Video Downloader: Story, Video.

Video Downloader: Story, Video does exactly what it says it is going to: turn any photo, story, or video on Instagram into a downloadable one.

In order for a photo to be eligible to be downloaded, it must come from a public account. It can't be from a private account of any kind, even if you are friends with the person.

The first step is to download Video Downloader: Story, Video from the Google Play Store. The app is free and has been downloaded over 100,000 times. It works for all kinds of websites, so you don't even need to stick with just Instagram. It has a built-in player in it as well, meaning you can watch videos in the app while you're using it. The process below works for all kinds of media, so it won't change when you're using Instagram and want to download a photo, video, or reel.

Open Instagram. Go to the account or photo that you're interested in saving. Tap the arrow button that is pointing towards the right. Scroll through the options until you get to Copy Link. Tap that. Open Video Downloader: Story, Video. Paste the link in the address bar and tap Download. It will download your photo, video, or reel to the app. You can set the app up to save to your photos, too.

You can edit the photo from your photo library if you want to amend it at all before you save it. You can add filters, crop the image, and much more.

No matter what operating system your phone, tablet, or computer has, you'll be able to find an app to download photos from Instagram.

How to download photos from Instagram on an iPhone

Another third-party app will help

While you may find different options as time goes on, there are several apps now that work well enough to consider for downloading photos and videos on Instagram using iOS. One of them is Regram Repost for Instagram. It has a similar premise to the Android option, but this one is available on the Apple App Store. No matter what operating system your phone, tablet, or computer has, you'll be able to find an app to download photos from Instagram.After downloading Regram Repost for Instagram, you can find the right photos that you want to keep. All it takes is for you to:

Open Instagram. Find the piece of content that you're interested in saving. Tap the arrow button. Scroll through to Copy Link and do so. Open Regram Repost for Instagram. Paste the link in the search bar. Tap Preview. This will bring up how your photos will save, as it dissects and downloads the photo for you. You can crop it then or filter it in any way. After it's set up the way that you prefer, choose Download.

From there, it will download, and you'll have it on your phone. The ability to edit it before you actually download it is what makes Regram Report for Instagram a smart addition to your app library. It works on reels, videos, and photos. The caveat is that it only works on public accounts, just like Video Downloader: Story, Video.

