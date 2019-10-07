In the United States, Hulu is allowing its US users to download shows and movies for offline viewing.

What are Hulu offline downloads?

With offline downloads, Hulu is letting paid, ad-free subscribers save content to watch later when they're disconnected from Wi-Fi or cell service. The feature brings Hulu in line with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, both of which have offered offline downloads for some time.

Hulu said “thousands” of TV shows and movies will be eligible to be downloaded, but you can’t download everything that’s on the service.

Hulu

How do Hulu offline downloads work?

No Ads plan required

Offline downloads are exclusive to paid subscribers of Hulu’s No Ads plan. This plan costs $12.99 per month, whereas the service’s base plan is $6.99 per month. Hulu’s business model here, clearly, is to encourage signups to its more expensive, ad-free subscription tier.

Download limit

You can download up to 25 titles across five different devices. You will have up to 30 days to watch the downloaded content, too. For watched content, the download will expire two days after starting playback. When it expires, you can renew it, if the content is still available.

How to download TV shows and movies on Hulu

To find TV shows and movies that allow offline downloading, tap the new downloads icon in the menubar of the Hulu mobile app and pick “see what’s downloadable". You’ll also see a download icon appear in search results for content that supports offline viewing.

When will Hulu offline downloads be available?

The offline downloads feature is available in the Hulu app for Android, iOS and iPadOS in the US.