It might sound simple, but here's how to actually get games downloaded.

Nintendo's Switch consoles are quite a bit leap above its previous efforts in terms of its user interface, in our opinion, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some rough edges.

If you're staring at your Switch wondering how to download games instead of just using physical game cartridges, we've got a quick guide to help you get started.

How to download Nintendo Switch games

Follow the steps we've laid out below to download a game onto your Switch.

Open up the eShop by tapping the orange shopping bag icon on your home screen Log into your account if this is your first time on the eShop Search for a game that you'd like to download Tap either Proceed to purchase or Free Download on the game's page, depending on its pricing Add a payment method if required, and checkout After you've paid, your game will begin downloading You can choose to keep browsing the eShop or close it and return to the home screen

Now it's just a matter of waiting for your game to finish downloading, which will take different amounts of time depending on your connection strength and speed.

How to use download codes on Nintendo Switch

If you've been given a download code for a game on Nintendo Switch, you might wonder where to go to activate it. Follow the steps below!

From the home screen, open the eShop On the left-hand menu, scroll down until you see Enter Code, and tap it Type out the code you've been given and confirm it Double-check that the game named is the one you expected, then confirm your claim The game will start downloading and you can either stay in the eShop or close it

How to redownload deleted games on Nintendo Switch

If you've deleted a game from your Switch for some reason, but want to play it again, this is easy to accomplish with the steps below.

Open the eShop Tap your user profile icon at the top right of your display On the left-hand menu, scroll down to Redownload and tap it Find the game you'd like to download and select it to start this process

That's it! Your previously-owned game will be back on your system soon.