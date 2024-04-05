Key Takeaways Android has its own Play Store, but with a bit of tinkering, you can also install apps from outside the official app store.

Third-party app stores like Aptoide provide alternative options for app selection on Android devices.

Installing APK files yourself or using installer software allows for greater app selection and customization.

One of the biggest, most well-known advantages that Android has always had over Apple's iOS is the openness of the system. It's not only much more flexible and can be used in various devices, from payment terminals to smartphones, but even within the smartphone realm, it offers many more options than Apple's walled garden.

One of the most important features for a casual user is the ability to install apps from outside Google's own Play Store. This is also a significant point in the latest anti-monopoly lawsuit that Apple has been implicated in, and the reason why Google has never had to deal with such a problem.

So, while installing apps from outside the App Store is very difficult and time-consuming on the iPhone, it's a breeze when you're using an Android phone. What's more, you're totally free to either install apps yourself or download, install, and use third-party app stores that work just like the Google Play Store, with their own selection of apps, games, and tools.

That being said, here's how you can go about installing apps from outside the Google Play Store on your Android devices.

Install a third-party app store

For example, use Aptoide instead of Play Store

Close

One of the easiest ways to get apps from outside the Google Play Store onto your phone is by using an alternative app store. This may sound daunting, but if you're using, for example, a Samsung phone, you're already doing it on a daily basis -- the Samsung Store is an example of that.

There are probably thousands of third-party app stores out there, but aside from those by Samsung or Amazon, which are affiliated with the manufacturers of certain devices, one of the most popular (and the one I'll use as a showcase here) is Aptoide.

Keep in mind, this is not a recommendation to use this app store in any way -- it doesn't guarantee the same level of protection as the Google Play Store -- but it's a popular choice with thousands of apps to choose from, some of which are not readily available when using Google's solution. So, here's what you need to do to install a third-party app store and install apps using it:

Go to the app store's website and download the APK file (in our case, it's Aptoide.com). It's best to do this on your phone, so you won't have to deal with transferring the file from your PC to your smartphone after the download. Go to the Files app on your phone and find the Aptoide APK file. If you've downloaded it on your phone, it should be in the Downloads folder. Tap on the APK file to start the installation process. A pop-up window will appear asking if you want to install the app. Tap on Install to continue. OPTIONAL: Your installation might be interrupted by the Google Play Protect system. If that happens, and you're sure the app you're installing is safe (and you understand the risks of installing apps from unknown sources), tap More details to expand the window and then tap Install anyway. The app will start the installation, and after a while, you should get a pop-up telling you that the installation is complete. You can now open your third-party app store. Use the app store just like you would the Google Play Store - simply tap on the app you want to install and then tap Install. The app store will take care of the rest. Many third-party app stores also allow you to install older versions of apps, so if you have compatibility issues, you might want to use this feature to roll back your installation.

Install apps by yourself

Find .apk files online

If you don't want to rely on an app store at all, be it Google's or any other developer, you can also find .apk files online and install them yourself.

The process used to be incredibly straightforward, as Android apps were all compiled into .apk files, which you could simply run and install. Nowadays, newer apps are starting to use Android App Bundles, which need to use installer software for their installation process.

That being said, the process still remains extremely easy and will take you no more than a few minutes from start to finish.

How to install .apk files and get apps