Summary To install an app from outside the Play Store, you'll need to download its APK file and allow installations from unknown sources.

Third-party app stores are installed like any other app, but then require a second authorization to begin downloading your first purchase.

Always verify the reliability of APK sources, since you don't want to expose yourself to malware or spyware.

The era of app store exclusivity may be coming to an end. While the Google Play Store and Apple App Store are still the de facto app sources on Android and iOS devices, legal battles have opened up iOS downloads in Europe, and there's never been a true lockdown on Android. You've long been able to install Android apps from alternate sources -- it's just a question of Google trying to steer people towards the Play Store, where it claims a sizable cut of upfront sales and in-app purchases. For many transactions, that cut is 30%, translating into billions of dollars for the company every year.

So how do you go about getting Android apps without the Play Store? And why would you want to? I'll tackle all the essential questions here, including installing third-party app stores.

Should you install apps outside the Google Play Store?

Threading the ethical and safety questions

There's nothing inherently wrong or dangerous about distributing apps outside the Play Store. Developers may need to do it for testing, or want to go independent for non-commercial purposes. And, of course, other developers may not like splitting their income with Google -- the Android version of the Epic Games Store exists primarily so Epic doesn't have to lose millions of dollars in Fortnite revenue. There are other apps available through the store, but realistically, Fortnite is the main attraction.

Always err on the side of caution, since no app is worth risking your safety or identity.

You do have to be careful. Whereas everything on the Play Store goes through a basic screening process to weed out security threats, it's up to you to determine whether third-party sources are trustworthy. You're taking the most risk with websites that let you download APK (Android Package Kit) files directly. These could be perfectly legitimate apps, but under shadier circumstances, you could be tricked into installing malware or spyware. Always err on the side of caution, since no app is worth risking your safety or identity. In some countries, you might even expose yourself to government spyware used to crack down on political dissent.

Ethical concerns do exist on your end, mainly with sites that distribute pirated Android apps. Even if a pirated release isn't a Trojan horse, it's at least depriving an app's creators of money. Enough piracy can force a company out of business, or at least out of the Android market. If you like a developer's work, support them when you can.