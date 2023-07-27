Twitter's name change has brought a lot of questions. Can you still use the word 'tweet'? Why is Twitter Blue not called X Blue? And most frequently: What were you thinking, Elon? Thankfully, the questionable name isn't the only change that has come to the microblogging platform.

A recent update now allows Twitter Blue subscribers to download Twitter videos posted after the 25th of July 2023 directly from the app, without having to resort to using third-party downloaders. If you don't like the idea of anyone with a blue tick downloading all your video posts, you can choose to disable downloads on any new videos that you upload. Here's how to download a Twitter video on X.

In order to download a Twitter video, you'll need to be a verified Twitter Blue subscriber. You won't be able to download any videos posted prior to the 25th of July 2023 when the feature first went live, and you won't be able to download videos that have had downloads disabled by the poster.

There are also age restrictions in place; if you're under 18, the video download setting will be disabled, and you won't be able to turn it back on. And if an account is private, it's not possible to access that account's videos in order to download them.

How to download a Twitter video

If you're a Twitter Blue subscriber, then downloading a Twitter video is simple to do.

Find the video you want to download in the X app. In the top right-hand corner, tap the Three Dots icon. Tap Download Video. The video will save to your device.

Can you stop your Twitter videos from being downloaded?

If you're not keen on anyone with a Twitter Blue subscription being able to download your videos, you can opt to disable downloads when you create your post. If you leave downloads enabled, however, you won't be able to go back into the post and change the setting once your post is live. Your only option if you decide that you don't want people to download a video in a live post to delete the entire post. Or delete your Twitter account entirely and try Threads instead.

How to disable downloads on your Twitter videos

It's also not possible to change the default settings for downloading your videos; you'll need to disable downloads on every new video that you post.

Create your Twitter post and upload the video that you want to post. In the bottom-right corner of your video, tap Edit. Select Settings. Toggle Allow video to be downloaded off. It is enabled by default. Post your tweet. The option to download your video will not be available, even to Twitter Blue subscribers.

The ability to download Twitter videos is a useful one, but currently only Twitter Blue subscribers get the privilege. At the moment, it is still possible to save videos from Twitter using third-party apps, although with X clearly keen to monetise the ability to download videos, it may be that the company attempts to block these apps from working in the future.