Are you no longer interested in streaming or watching content on Amazon-owned Twitch? Or maybe you're concerned about your privacy and security on the platform? Whatever the reason may be, disabling or deleting your Twitch account is a simple process that will take you mere seconds to do. This guide walks you through the steps of how to delete or disable your account, so you can move on to an alternative platform or just a break from the community for a bit. Either way, we will have you sorted in no time.

How to disable your Twitch account

To disable your Twitch account, follow these steps:

Log in to your Twitch account and click on your profile icon in the corner to open the dropdown menu. Click on your profile icon a second time. In your Profile Settings, scroll down to Disabling Your Twitch Account. Click on Disable Account. Enter a reason for disabling (optional). Explaining why you are disabling your account is optional and not required to disable your account. Click on Disable Account.

Note: You can also disable your Twitch account directly from this page: www.twitch.tv/user/disable-account.

Source: Twitch

What happens when you disable a Twitch account?

According to Twitch, disabling your account is a temporary solution. It's similar to deactivating a Facebook account in that it's a less extreme option compared to completely deleting your account. Disabling your Twitch account deactivates your channel and content, but it can all be recovered by logging back into Twitch at a later time. This way, you can take some time away from the platform without having to worry about losing all your content, followers, and subscriptions. If that's not quite what you want, and you do wish to purge all that, then perhaps deleting your account is best.

How to delete your Twitch account

In order to delete your Twitch account, visit the Delete Account page: www.twitch.tv/user/delete-account. Provide a reason as to why you’re deleting your account (optional). Then click Delete Account.

Source: Twitch

What happens when you delete a Twitch account?

Deleting a Twitch account is a decision that can't be undone. Once you've deleted it, all your content, followers, and subscriptions will be gone forever. So, if you're thinking about taking a break from Twitch, but you're not sure if it's permanent or not, it's important to consider disabling your account instead. As we explained above, disabling your account will deactivate your channel and content, but it can all be recovered by logging back into your account and picking up right where you left off. But deleting your account wipes all your Twitch data, and it makes it impossible to recover your profile.

Still having trouble?

Are you a "Partner or Affiliate" on Twitch? Before you go ahead and delete or disable your account, you'll need to get it "offboarded" first. That means you'll need to get in touch with Twitch's customer support team through the help site. They'll take you through the process. Don't worry, it's not complicated. Just make sure you do that before disabling or deleting your account to avoid any issues.