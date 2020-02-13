Strava supports syncing with Apple Health, which means those who use an Apple Watch or iPhone with Strava can automatically sync your workouts without needing to use a third-party workaround.

The support came after an update back in 2020, allowing activity recorded on Apple's devices to be imported directly to the Strava platform. You can watch our video below to see how it's done or follow the written tutorial underneath.

Either way, here is how to sync Apple Watch workouts with Strava.

How to sync Apple device workouts to Strava

If you want to sync your workouts between your Apple Watch or iPhone and Strava, follow these steps:

Open the latest version of the Strava app on your device. Go to Profile > Settings. Go to Applications, Services, and Devices. Select Apple Health. Select Connect. Select "Turn all Categories On" or toggle the ones you want Strava to access and update your Health data Tap Allow

Note that this only works for your present and future Strava activity. To import your old Strava activity, follow these steps next:

Once done with the steps above, go back to Settings in the Strava app. Go to Applications, Services, and Devices. Select Apple Health. Scroll down to the activities you'd like to send to Health. Manually tap "Import" to sync your old data.

Easy!