Whether you're just getting a bit caught up in the emotion of online spats, you want to detox your life from digital influences, or you just don't like the direction Elon Musk is taking it, there are plenty of reasons you might want to delete your Twitter account.

However, doing it permanently actually requires you to jump through a few hoops, so you might like some guidance on how to get it done. We've got a step-by-step guide for you right here.

How to delete your Twitter permanently

Before you can completely delete your Twitter account, you have to deactivate it and wait through a reactivation period. This is to prevent people from rashly deleting their account then regretting it. You have the option of a 30-day reactivation or 12-month reactivation and you can choose which you want during the deactivation period.

To delete Twitter, follow these steps:

In the app or website, use the left-hand navigation menu to select "Settings and privacy". It's in the Settings and Support menu.

Next, tap "Your account", then "Deactivate your account".

Select the reactivation period you want, 30 days or 12 months.

Read the information presented then tap "Deactivate" if you're sure.

Enter your account password and tap "Deactivate" again.

This sets your account into its deactivated stage, and the good news is that if you really want to delete it, you don't have to do anything more. Provided you don't log into your account at any time, the account will automatically be deleted at the end of your reactivation period.

You should also know that if you want to use the email address or Twitter name associated with your account for another Twitter down the line, you should change it in your account settings before deleting your profile or it'll be locked to your deleted account once it's gone.