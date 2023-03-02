Situations might arise when you feel the need to delete a TikTok video. Regardless of the reason, deleting your TikToks is easy. Here's how.

TikTok has gained immense popularity in recent years as a social media platform that allows you to create and view short-form videos. But situations might arise when you feel the need to delete a TikTok video that you previously shared. Maybe the video does not represent who you currently are, or maybe you regret posting it. Regardless of the reason, deleting a TikTok video is a simple process. Pocket-lint has come up with a step-by-step guide to help you quickly remove any of your TikTok videos.

How to delete a TikTok video

To delete a TikTok video, open the TikTok app and follow these steps:

Go to your profile (tap the Person icon in the nav bar). Go to your publicly or privately shared videos and select the one to delete. Tap the three-dot icon to the right of the video. Select “Delete" in the pop-up menu.

Pocket-lint

Can you delete private TikTok videos?

Yes, you can delete a private TikTok video. To delete a private TikTok video, follow the same steps you would follow to delete a public video. Simply open the TikTok app, find the video you want to delete, tap the three-dot icon to the right of the video, and select "Delete." The video will then be removed from your account.

What happens after you delete a TikTok?

When you delete a TikTok video, the video is removed from your profile and is no longer accessible to other TikTok users. The video will also not appear in any search results or on any other user's "For You" page. However, if other users have downloaded or shared your video before you deleted it, they may still have a copy of it. Also, if your video has been used in a duet or reaction video, the other user's video may still be available on TikTok even after you delete your original video.

Can you remove someone else’s TikTok video?

No. But if you can report a video to TikTok if you find it distressing, and TikTok may take it down.

Go to the video you want to report. Press and hold on the video. Select "Report” and follow the instructions.

Can you download a TikTok before deleting it?

Yes. If you want to keep a copy of your TikTok video before deleting it, follow these steps:

Go to the TikTok video you want to download. Hold down on the screen until a menu appears. Select “Save video". The video will then begin downloading to your device.

How to edit a TikTok video

Pocket-lint has a separate guide on TikTok with tips and tricks, but the TL;DR version is: Once your footage has been uploaded or recorded, you can use the options from the right-hand menu on the screen to add text, stickers, effects, filters, or captions. You cannot edit a video after it's already been created and shared on TikTok.