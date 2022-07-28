Are you trying to delete your Snapchat account and can't figure out how? It's actually fairly simple, so let's walk you through the steps so you can get rid of Snap and move on with your day. We also dive into what exactly happens when you delete your account, why you might want to, and whether Snapchat keeps any of your data.

How to delete your Snapchat account

There are different ways to delete Snapchat depending on your device.

iPhone

You can delete your Snapchat account right from within the Settings menu of the Snapchat mobile app on your iPhone.

Open the Snapchat for iOS app. Tap the Settings cog on the Profile screen to open Settings. Scroll down to "Account Actions". Tap "Delete Account". Follow the on-screen steps to delete your account.

Android users

If you access the Snapchat mobile app from an Android device, you'll need to use Snapchat's website to delete your account.

Go to the Snapchats accounts portal page. Type in the username and password to the account you want to delete. Snap said to keep this info in case you change your mind and want to reactivate your account. Follow the on-screen steps to delete your account.

What do you need to delete your Snapchat?

You’ll need a smartphone or tablet running the Snapchat mobile app, or access to a computer where you can go to Snapchat's accounts portal on the web. You'll also need a Snapchat account to delete.

Why would you want to delete Snapchat?

That depends on you. Perhaps you're uncomfortable with the latest AI integrations, or maybe you want to delete someone else's account, like a child who you don't want on the platform.

What happens when you delete your Snapchat?

Your account will be deactivated for the first 30 days. While your account is deactivated, your friends will not be able to contact or interact with you on Snapchat. After an additional 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted.

Does Snapchat keep any of your data?

When your Snapchat account is permanently deleted, your account settings, friends, Snaps, Chats, Story, device data, and location data in Snapchat's main user database will be deleted. Snap said it "may retain some personal data for certain legal, security. and business needs". For example, it will retain information about any purchases you may have made through Snapchat. You agreed to this and can learn more about it Snapchat's terms of service here.

Want to know more?

For more about Snapchat and how it works, including tips and tricks, see Pocket-lint's full guide. Snap also has a support page here that details everything you need to know about deleting your Snapchat account.