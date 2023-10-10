Are you looking to permanently delete your Instagram account, but don't know how? We've got you covered. You'll find all the steps you need to take to delete your account below. Do note that when you delete your account, you also permanently lose data like your profile, posts, comments, likes, and followers. To save your content and posts, you can download them before deleting your account - we've detailed how to do this, as well.

In case you're trying to temporarily deactivate your account instead, we've also outlined those steps. Another option for Instagram users is the ability to quickly make their account private - this method limits who can see posts, and who can follow the account. Read on for all the details.

How to permanently delete your Instagram account on a computer

As we mentioned, since all your Instagram data will be lost when you delete your account, you may want to save your photos, videos, and posts beforehand. Here's a guide on how to download your Instagram data.

To move ahead with deletion, follow these steps.

Log into your Instagram account via Instagram.com. Visit the Delete Your Account page. Here, you will be asked to choose the reason for deleting your account from a dropdown menu. You will need to select a reason before proceeding. Once you do, you will need to re-enter your password, and then click the "Delete [username]" button. Once your account deletion request has been processed, and the account will stay hidden for 30 days before it is permanently deleted. If you change your mind, you can log back in and cancel the process within this timeframe. Note that it may take up to 90 days for the account deletion process to be completed. In case the above Delete Your Account link doesn't work, you can also delete your account via the Accounts Center. Click on the hamburger (3-line icon) menu on the bottom left, and visit "Settings". Here, on the top left, click on "Accounts Center", and then "Personal details" under "Account settings". Next, visit "Account ownership and control", and then select "Deactivation or deletion". You will be asked which Instagram or Facebook account you'd like to delete. Once you select the account, you will be shown options to "Deactivate" or "Delete". Choose "Delete". You will be asked to re-enter your password for security reasons. You must then select a reason for wanting to delete your account. After this, you will be shown a button to "Delete account", which then registers the account deletion request. Read Step 3 above for details on what happens next. For more details, visit the Instagram support page.

How to permanently delete your Instagram account on the app

If you'd prefer to delete your data using the app on your phone, these are the steps to follow. Again, since your Instagram data will be lost when you delete your account, you'll probably want to save your photos, posts, and videos.

Open the Instagram app, then tap on the profile icon or profile picture on the bottom right. Then, tap the hamburger menu (3-line icon), and then the gear icon to visit "Settings and privacy". You will then need to tap the "Accounts Center" link, and after that, tap "Personal details". Here, you need to tap on the "Account ownership and control" link, then tap "Deactivation or deletion". After that, select the account you want to delete. Then choose "Delete account" and tap "Continue". You must then select a reason for wanting to delete your account, and then enter your password for verification. After this, you will be shown a button to "Delete account", which then registers the account deletion request. Once the deletion request is processed, your account be hidden for 30 days before it is deleted permanently. If you decide you want to keep your account after all, you can cancel the deletion process within these 30 days. It may take up to 90 days for the account deletion process to be completed. For more details, visit the Instagram support page.

How to temporarily deactivate your Instagram account on a computer

If you'd rather deactivate your Instagram for a period of time without permanently deleting it, there's an easy way to do just that - follow the steps below if you're on a computer.

Log into your Instagram account via Instagram.com. Click on the hamburger (3-line icon) menu on the bottom left, and visit "Settings". Here, on the top left, click on "See more in Accounts Center", and then "Personal details" under "Account settings". Next, visit "Account ownership and control", and then select "Deactivation or deletion". You will be asked which Instagram or Facebook account you'd like to deactivate. Once you select the account, you will be shown options to "Deactivate" or "Delete". Choose "Deactivate". You will be asked to re-enter your password for security reasons. You must then select a reason for wanting to deactivate your account. If you select "Just need a break" as the reason, you may be shown the option to automatically reactivate the account after a certain amount of time, and you need to tap "Continue" to get past this screen. After this, you will be shown a button to "Deactivate account". Once you click it, your account will be deactivated until you reactivate it from the "Accounts center", or by logging into Instagram again. For more details, you can visit the Instagram support page.

How to temporarily deactivate your Instagram account (on app)

If you're looking to deactivate your Instagram from the app instead, we've got you covered with the steps below.

Open the Instagram app. Tap on the profile icon or profile picture on the bottom right. Then, tap the hamburger menu (3-line icon) on the top right, and then the gear icon to visit "Settings and privacy". You will then need to tap the "Accounts Center" link, and after that, tap "Personal details". Here, you need to tap on the "Account ownership and control" link, then tap "Deactivation or deletion". After that, select the account you want to deactivate. Then choose "Deactivate account" and tap "Continue". You must then select a reason for wanting to delete your account, and then enter your password for verification. After this, you will be shown a button to "Deactivate account." Once you tap it, your account will be deactivated until you log into Instagram again or reactivate it from the "Accounts center". For more details, you can visit the Instagram support page.

How to make your Instagram account private on a computer

Finally, if deletion or deactivation is a bit too much for you, you could make your account private instead, to control who can see what you post. This is easy to do with the steps below.

Log into your Instagram account via Instagram.com. Click on the hamburger (3-line icon) menu on the bottom left, and visit "Settings". Click on "Who can see your content." Under the "Account privacy" heading, you will see a toggle for "Private account". Turn it on. You will then be shown a pop-up window asking whether you want to "Switch to private account?", and a "Switch to private" button - tap the button to make your Instagram account private.

What does it mean that an account is private? Well, it means only your followers will be able to see your photos and videos. New followers will also need your approval before being able to follow you. Do note that business profiles can't be made private. They will have to be converted back to a personal account first. Do also note that posts that you share to group profiles may be visible to the public if the group's profile is public. You will also not be able to tag people who don't follow you. For more details, you can visit the Instagram support page.



How to make your Instagram account private on the app

If you're opting for making your account private but you'd like to do so from the app, here are the steps to follow.

Open the Instagram app. Tap on the profile icon or your profile picture on the bottom right. Then, click on the hamburger (3-line icon) menu on the top right, and visit "Settings and privacy". Scroll down to the "Who can see your content" section, and tap on "Account privacy". On this page, you will see a "Private account" toggle. Turn it on. You will then be shown a pop-up window asking whether you want to "Switch to private account?", and a "Switch to private" button - tap the button to make your Instagram account private.

As we mentioned, once your account is private, only your followers will be able to see your photos and videos. As we mentioned, followers will also need your approval before being able to follow you. Another thing to note is that business profiles cannot be made private, but have to be made into a personal account first. Posts shared to group profiles may be visible to the public if the group is public. For more details, you can visit the Instagram support page.