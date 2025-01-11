Summary Deleting Facebook permanently erases all data -- your profile, posts, photos, etc. Deletion is rreversible after 30 days.

After deletion, logins for Spotify and others reset too.

On a computer, you can delete Facebook via Settings. The process is very similar on the phone.

Facebook has been a staple for many people for nearly -- checks notes -- two decades at this point. But there are several reasons why you might finally be considering deleting your account. Whether you're concerned about privacy, want to reduce time spent on social media, or simply no longer find Facebook useful, deleting your account is a huge step toward a digital detox -- one that comes with both benefits and consequences.

Before you go through with it, let’s go over what deleting Facebook means and how to do it on different devices.

Related Facebook is about to become a lot more like X Mark Zuckerberg has announced major changes coming to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads soon.

What happens when you delete your Facebook?

When you delete your Facebook account, it's permanent. Most of your data -- including your profile, photos, posts, and videos -- will be permanently removed without the possibility of recovery. Some residual information, like messages sent to friends, will remain visible in their inboxes. You’ll also lose access to any apps or services you logged into using your Facebook account, such as Spotify or Pinterest, so you need to reset your login credentials with the various platforms to continue using them.

After you delete your Facebook account, you have up to 30 days to cancel the process. Once that period passes, the decision becomes irreversible, though Facebook said full data removal can potentially take up to 90 days.

Understood? Great. Now, here's how to delete your Facebook for good.

How to delete Facebook

You can delete Facebook from a computer or a phone. Both are easy and can be done in a matter of minutes.

Deleting Facebook on a computer