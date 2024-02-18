Key Takeaways Apple TV 4K offers high performance with easy setup and access to shows, movies, and apps.

Deleting Apple TV apps can be done quickly by vibrating and selecting delete or offload.

Offloading apps on Apple TV maintains data while freeing up storage space.

Apple TV is one of the most elegant streaming devices on the market, as you'd expect from the company. A minimalist black box that plugs in through any HDMI port, it's simple to set up and delivers high performance, especially the most recent 4K version.

Not only does it give you access to Apple's massive library of shows and movies to rent, purchase or watch free, it also lets you install a bevy of apps for access to other services, games and more. It's so easy to install them that you might soon find your screen filling up with junk you never use. It's not clearly documented how to get rid of that stuff, so we're here to walk you through it.

How to delete Apple TV apps

It's quick and easy to delete an app from your Apple TV device. Open the home screen and use the directional buttons or touchpad on your remote to navigate the cursor to the app you want to delete.Hold down the select button and the icon will begin to vibrate. Tap the Play/Pause button to open the contextual menu and select Delete, the first option on the list.

You will be given the option to Delete or Offload the app. Deleting removes the app from the device and removes it from your home screen. Offloading removes it from the home screen but keeps the app and its data on the device. If you don't want to permanently delete or offload an app but want it out of the way, consider organizing your Apple TV content with folders.

Why would you delete Apple TV apps?

Deleting apps from your Apple TV often becomes necessary to manage storage.

Whether you have a 32GB or 64GB model, space can fill up faster than you might expect. While most apps are quite small, typically under 50MB, the story changes when you factor in larger files like rented movies and downloaded podcasts. Additionally, even though Apple's App Thinning technology helps keep game sizes in check by only storing essential parts locally, games still require a significant amount of space -- up to 200MB for the initial download and potentially another 2GB for extra content.

All this mean that storage on your Apple TV can quickly become precious, prompting the need to occasionally clear out apps.

Should you offload Apple TV apps instead?

Offloading apps on your Apple TV is a smart move when you're looking to manage storage space efficiently without losing any app data. It's particularly useful for apps you don't use regularly but might return to later, as it keeps your home screen tidy and ensures you won't lose any settings or progress within those apps. This way, you get the best of both worlds: freeing up essential space on your device while retaining the ability to quickly reinstall and pick up right where you left off, making it an optimal solution for maintaining a balance between available storage and personal convenience.

More FAQs

Q. Can I delete multiple apps at once on Apple TV?

No, Apple TV does not currently support deleting multiple apps at once. Each app must be individually selected and deleted by pressing and holding the select button until the app icon vibrates and then choosing "Delete" from the contextual menu.

Q. Will deleting an app also remove its data from my Apple TV?

Yes, choosing the "Delete" option removes both the app and its associated data from your Apple TV. However, if you opt to "Offload" an app, the app is removed from the home screen but its data is retained on the device.

Q. How can I reinstall an app that I have offloaded or deleted?

To reinstall an app, navigate to the App Store on your Apple TV, search for the app, and then download it again. If the app was offloaded, its data would remain on your device, allowing you to pick up where you left off.

Q. Is there a limit to the number of apps I can have on my Apple TV?

While there's no specific limit to the number of apps you can install, the storage capacity of your Apple TV (32GB or 64GB) serves as a natural limit. Large apps, games, and downloaded content can quickly use up available space, necessitating the occasional deletion or offloading of apps to manage storage effectively.

Q. Can I recover an app after deleting it?

Once an app is deleted, you cannot recover the deleted data directly from your Apple TV. However, you can reinstall the app from the App Store. If the app stored data in iCloud or another cloud service, you might be able to restore that data after reinstalling the app, depending on the app's design and settings.

Q. How to create and delete folders on Apple TV

It's simple to create and rename folders on your home screen.

Use the directional controls to navigate to one of the apps you want to store, then hold down the select button until the icon vibrates. Tap the Play/Pause button to open the contextual menu and select New Folder. That will automatically move the selected app into a folder that it creates. To rename the folder, navigate to it, hold down the select button until it vibrates and open the contextual menu. Choose Rename Folder to enter a new name.

Deleting a folder is somewhat more complicated. You cannot delete a folder the same way you delete an app. Instead, navigate to the folder, press the select button to enter it, and then for each individual app in the folder, open the contextual menu and select "Delete" or "Move to Home Screen." When all the apps in a folder have been moved or deleted, the folder will automatically be deleted.

Want more tips and tricks for your Apple TV? We've got a mammoth guide to all the streaming system's secrets.