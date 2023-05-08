Pretty much every iPhone on the market right now has an excellent camera that takes incredibly luscious photos and video, so it's pretty easy to fill your phone up with photos in a flash.

If you're looking to clear out your Photos app and start again, it's actually very doable to delete everything in one fell swoop, although we'd obviously recommend that you're certain about this before proceeding.

How to delete all photos on your iPhone

If you've backed up whatever photos and video you'd like to keep, here's how to delete all the photos on your iPhone.

Open the Photos app Tap Library at the bottom-left of your screen Tap on Select at the top-right of your screen Tap the latest photo in your library then drag your finger up to the top-left of the display (up to where the clock is) Wait for the phone to auto-scroll all the way through to your top, oldest photo, without removing your finger When you have all of the photos selected, tap on the trash icon at the bottom left of your display Confirm your decision

This will send all the photos and videos to your bin and you'll be able to fill up your storage space anew. However, if you want an even more permanent solution, there's one more step to take.

How to permanently delete all iPhone photos

If you've done the steps above, you'll have a lot of photos and videos in an album called Recently Deleted on your iPhone, to give you a chance to recover them if you change your mind.

These will be deleted permanently if you leave them there for 30 days, but you can bring this forward if you prefer. To do so, just follow the steps below.

Open the Photos app Tap Albums on the bottom navigation bar Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap on Recently Deleted Tap Select at the top-right of the display Tap Delete All at the bottom-left of the display Confirm your decision

This will completely delete the photos in question and leave you with a true blank slate, with no room for regrets or rewinds.