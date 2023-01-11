Trying to delete a workout from the Apple Fitness app? It's not as easy as you think. Here's how.

Apple's Fitness app is a native app that is pre-installed on iPhone. Previously called Activity - until iOS 14 arrived in September 2020 and its name changed - the Apple Fitness app is where you will find a range of data, such as a summary of your activity for the day, as well as any workouts or meditations you might have done.

The workouts that appear in the Apple Fitness app are a combination of those you might have taken with Apple Fitness+ - if you are signed up to that service - as well as any you take through a third party app, like Peloton or Nike Run Club. You'll also find Trends beneath the workouts section, which analyse how you've been doing in various metrics like your exercise minutes or walking pace over the last 90 days, and there are Awards too, like 'Perfect Week (Move)'.

Back to those workouts though. Occasionally, you might start a workout and change your mind, or perhaps a workout was logged twice if you started a workout on your Apple Watch and you also did it though an app, leading to duplication.

You would think swiping right to left on the workout in the list on the Fitness app would give you a delete option, but that doesn’t happen if you don’t take another step first.

Here’s how to delete a workout in the Apple Fitness app.

How to delete workouts in Apple Fitness on iPhone

In order to delete a workout from the Apple Fitness app, you'll need to follow the steps below.

Open Apple Fitness on your iPhone Tap on ‘Show More’ above the Workouts section A list of your Workouts for the week will then appear Swipe right to left on the Workout you want to delete Choose ‘Delete Workout & Data’ or ‘Delete Workout Only’ The Workout will then be deleted from your Apple Fitness app