Summary Use Apple Watch Series 10 to reduce iPhone distractions.

Customize app notifications in settings for more focus.

Manage notifications for third-party apps easily.

I've been using the Apple Watch Series 10 for the past few weeks and have loved the substantial upgrade from my old Series 4 . It's been helping me during my day-to-day life, my fitness routines, and during work hours. One of the most important functions the Apple Watch Series 10 serves is keeping me focused on work by only notifying me of need-to-know information.

Using the Apple Watch Series 10 as my notification machine reduces distractions when looking at my iPhone. Throughout my work day, I can check my phone for an email notification and, despite my best efforts, I end up doomscrolling Twitter for 20 minutes. The Apple Watch Series 10 lets me curate which notifications are prioritized, keeping me off of my phone while still being aware of messages and emails that are coming through. It's incredibly simple to use your iPhone and watchOS 11 to tailor which notifications appear on your Apple Watch Series 10.

How to tailor which notifications show on Apple Watch Series 10

Staying focused and not distracted is easy using the Apple Watch's settings

Out of the box, the Apple Watch Series 10 mirrors every notification setting you have set up on your iPhone. If you want to be more pragmatic about which ones come through, you can customize how some apps display notifications on your smartwatch. By doing so, you can remain a bit more focused on work or a project you may have throughout the day.

To customize your app notifications for Apple Watch Series 10:

Navigate to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Select My Watch and then Notifications. Tap the app (ie: Messages, Podcasts, Phone, etc). Select Custom and then choose an option.