One of the great things about Garmin watches is how customizable they are. You can fine-tune most settings related to your workouts and activities, including GPS tracking options during outdoor activities, notifications you'll get, and what data fields you see at a glance. Outside of activity customization, you can also personalize many other aspects of the watch. The watch face is one such area that allows for customization.

The exact level of customization depends on the particular Garmin watch face, with some offering limited adjustments. Some, however, will let you adjust the colors and choose what the different data fields display. That way, you can choose what you see with a quick look at your watch; no scrolling required.

How to customize your Garmin watch face

Put the information you want front and center

If you like the overall look of a Garmin watch face but want to change it up a little, you can customize it. Different watch faces offer different levels of customization, but some let you change the layout, the data that shows up in select fields, or the accent colors. Not all of these will be available for every watch face, so if you don't see these options, you likely don't have them for a particular watch face.

Also, the steps below are particular to Garmin watches that feature five buttons, such as the Garmin Forerunner 965. How you access your menu will depend on the design of your watch, so it may differ slightly.

Open the Garmin watch menu by holding the Menu button (middle left button). Select Watch Face. Choose the watch face that you want to edit. Tap the Start button to select that watch face. This will bring up a menu of options, including Apply and, when applicable, customization options like Accent Color, Layout, Data, etc. These options will vary per watch face. Select an option to edit. Edit your chosen option and repeat for any other options that you want to customize. Select Apply when you're finished to use the newly customized watch face on your Garmin watch.

FAQ

Q: Can you customize every Garmin watch face?

Unfortunately, not all Garmin watch faces are customizable. Some are only available as is. Many, however, do allow at least some level of customization, but the extent of that will depend on the individual watch face.

Q: Do you have to use Garmin's default watch faces?

While each Garmin watch comes loaded with a handful of watch faces, you are not stuck to just those. You can add basic ones right from your watch or access a nearly endless library of Garmin and developer-created watch faces in the Garmin Connect IQ store.

Q: Is it free to add new watch faces to a Garmin watch?

Between the handful of watch faces loaded onto your Garmin watch and the extensive library of free watch faces in the Garmin Connect IQ store, there's a good chance you'll find one you like for free. Some, however, do require payment, either to use at all or to access certain features.