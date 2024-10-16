Key Takeaways You can add and customize faces using the Face Gallery tab in your iPhone's Watch app.

Select faces by picking one in the Watch app's My Faces carousel, or else by tapping and holding on your Apple Watch screen.

You can customize a face at any time by using the Watch app, or the Edit button when swapping faces in watchOS.

Any smartwatch tends to be an intensely personal device. It's strapped to your body most of the day, and potentially overnight too if you've got one with enough battery life. Most models tackle health and fitness on top of everyday tasks like messaging, music, and controlling smart home devices. But to get the most of out of a watch, you really ought to customize its face to serve up the info you need, how and when you like it.

Apple Watches have yet to gain support for third-party faces, but Apple has added enough first-party options over the years that there's still plenty you can do. If you've just picked up an Apple Watch for the first time, here's what you need to know about adding, switching, and customizing looks.

How to add Apple Watch faces

Every Apple Watch comes with at least one face preloaded, for obvious reasons. The exact selection is going to depend on your model -- an Ultra defaults to Modular Ultra, for example, but any Hermès watch is going to use its exclusive face.

It's easy to sync more faces from Apple's catalog. Again, though, your options will depend on the device you have. The main restriction is typically screen size and/or shape -- faces like Modular Ultra or Contour simply wouldn't work well on a Series 6. Sometimes the restrictions are more arbitrary, as with those Hermès faces, or Flux, which may show up on a Series 10 but not an Ultra.

Here's how to add more faces:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Select the Face Gallery tab at the bottom. Scroll up and down to browse the main face options. Within each option, scroll left and right to browse variants. Select the variant you want. On the next screen, tap Add.

When you get to the last step, you'll notice there are already customization options, which you're free to take advantage of. But in a later section, I'll show you how to customize a face at any time.

How to select an Apple Watch face

My own preferred way to switch is usually the Watch app, since it's easier to preview and customize faces. Use these steps:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on a face in the My Faces carousel. If you like the way it looks, scroll down and tap Set as current Watch Face.

If your phone isn't handy, you can swap between faces directly from your Apple Watch:

Tap and hold your current face until a carousel appears. Swipe left or right to choose a different face. When you've found one you like, tap on it.

How to customize an Apple Watch face

We've danced around the topic of customizing faces so far, but only because you need to know how to customize them at any time -- not just when you're initially adding one. Here's the easiest method:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on a face in the My Faces carousel. Most faces have a Color carousel -- tap on a color to select it, and the + icon to see more options. Beyond Color, options tend to vary dramatically between faces. The Wayfinder face, for example, has Style, Bezel, and Night Mode categories. Some faces can be customized with unique images, most notably Photos and Portraits. Complications are the little info displays and app icons that appear on some faces. Tap on a complication's face position to see things you can replace it with, including nothing at all if you're a minimalist. As you make changes, you'll see an updated preview at the top of the screen. When you're done, tap Set as current Watch Face if your chosen face isn't already active.

You can also customize a face directly from your Watch, but the process is a little more cumbersome.

Tap and hold your current face until a carousel appears. Swipe left or right to choose a particular face. Tap Edit. Swipe left to go through each customization field. To make a change to most fields, scroll up and down using the digital crown. To switch up a Complication, tap on it, then browse through available options. Whenever you're done, press the digital crown once to go back to face selection, then again to resume normal use.

