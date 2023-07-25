It's fair to say that the launch of the microblogging app Threads was something of a success. According to Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, there were 30 million sign-ups in the first 24 hours alone. The app hit 100 million users in less than a week, making it the fastest-growing social media platform in history.

But Threads isn't resting on its laurels. It's already released an updated version of the app that adds a new feature that addresses one of the biggest problems that people have had with Threads since the app was launched. If you're ready to learn how to customise your Threads feed, then keep reading to learn more.

What has changed in the Threads app?

The latest version of the Threads app allows you to determine whose posts you can see in your feed, at least to some extent. There are now two different feeds called For You and Following and you can choose which one you can see in the Threads app.

The For You feed is the standard feed that has been available since launch. It shows a mix of posts from people that you follow and other posts selected by Threads' algorithms. It means that much of your content is from accounts that you don't currently follow, but Threads thinks you might like.

The Following feed shows only posts from accounts that you are following. These are shown in chronological order, with the newest posts at the top. Thanks to this update, you now have the ability to limit the content you see to the accounts that you follow without all the suggested posts in between.

How to customise your Threads feed

If you want to change your Threads feed so that it only shows posts from accounts that you follow, it's simple to do, although not that intuitive. You can revert to the 'For You' feed using the same method.

Open Threads. Tap the Home icon at the bottom of the screen, or the @ icon at the top of the screen. You'll see two tabs: For You and Following. Tapping the Home icon or @ symbol again will hide the tabs. To see a chronological feed of posts that are only from accounts that you follow, select Following. To see a mix of posts from accounts that you follow as well as posts suggested by Threads' algorithms, tap For You. You can change back and forth between the feeds by repeating the steps above. When you close the app, it won't remember your last feed selection; you'll automatically start back in the For You feed.

It's clear that Threads is listening to its users as the inability to only see posts from accounts that you follow was one of the biggest gripes that people had about the app. In a world where some social media apps seem to actively work to make their apps worse (what do you even call a tweet on an app called X?), it's refreshing to see that Threads has not only listened, but also implemented the change that people wanted in a timely fashion. We look forward to seeing what comes next (keyword search, please).