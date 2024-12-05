Key Takeaways These days, there are a number of competing 'town square' applications, including Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon.

Openvibe is an application that looks to unify your social media timelines, and to make cross-posting an effortless experience.

Here's how to leverage Openvibe and easily post content across your various microblogging accounts.

These days, there are a growing number of 'town square' social networking platforms, including Threads , Bluesky , Mastodon , and others. Each of these services looks to rival or supplant the influence of the original major microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

While competition in the social media space is very much a good thing, the recent influx of X competitors has resulted in a sort of user base fragmentation. When it comes to microblogging, a broad and diverse user base is preferable for blasting messages and opinions out into the world.

Thankfully, a third-party app known as Openvibe has recently been released, and its premise is simple: create a unified timeline that ropes in content from across the landscape of decentralized social sites.

Additionally, Openvibe makes it easy to cross-post content across your various networks, and to do so all in one fell swoop. Here's how to set up the feature and start taking advantage of a more streamlined and thoughtful social media experience.

How to use Openvibe to cross-post across your social media feeds

The Openvibe app streamlines the posting process in the best way imaginable

To seamlessly cross-post content on sites like Threads, Bluesky, and Mastadon, follow these steps:

Download the Openvibe application onto your iPhone or Android device. From the app's splash screen, tap on Add Accounts. From the list of available networks, tap on the ones that are applicable for your use case. Log in to each network using your security credentials.

If you've already skipped past the onboarding splash screen, you can still easily sign in to your accounts by tapping on the profile image in the bottom right-hand corner, and then tapping on Add Accounts.

Once you've gone ahead and entered all your login credentials, your main timeline page will begin to populate with posts from across your social network accounts. Simply tap on the blue + icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the page to start cross-posting your content in real-time.

A small 'cross-post' button is located to the right of the main compose window -- tap on it for more granular control over which networks you'd like your cross-posting to be active on.

Openvibe is entirely free to download and install, and it thankfully provides an ad-free user interface out of the box.

For the time being, Openvibe is compatible with the following social media services:

Threads

Bluesky

Masodon

Nostr

Notably, X isn't one of the platforms available for account linking or cross-posting via Openvibe.

The future of microblogging remains uncertain

X remains a polarizing platform, but it's a known entity with an active user base

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Twitter has been around for a long time, and it's widely considered to be a pioneering platform in the microblogging space. Where it was once the de facto option for users looking to post their opinions, experiences, reactions to news, and more, the market has splintered in recent years.

Today, a variety of social media platforms exist within the space, and we've seen steady growth of Threads and Bluesky in particular. Twitter has become a polarizing platform, particularly since it's purchase and subsequently renaming to X by billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

...history has proven that it's incredibly difficult to garner mainstream traction in the social media space.

Of course, history has proven that it's incredibly difficult to garner mainstream traction in the social media space, as exemplified by the likes of Google+ . Whether X will ultimately be dethroned or not is uncertain; for the time being, utilizing Openvibe to reduce your cross-app juggling might be the best option available.