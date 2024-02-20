Key Takeaways Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10 is the top choice for a feature-packed DJ controller that's both Serato and rekordbox compatible.

Technics SL-1210MK7 turntables are the best DJ decks with a digital pitch control and coreless direct drive motor.

Pioneer DJ XDJ-1000MK2 CDJs offer touchscreen controls, sizable jog wheels, and high-quality sound for a club-ready setup.

DJing has never been more popular than it is today. With a plethora of options available, budding DJs seeking the ultimate home setup are in luck. Whether you prefer the classic approach of mixing on two turntables, are a beginner in need of a suitable controller, or an experienced disc jockey seeking an all-in-one system, choosing the right DJ equipment is crucial.

With extensive experience in both personally crafting my own home DJ setup and working professionally in the music equipment industry, I have curated numerous home setups tailored to various budgets, skill levels, and intended applications.

With that in mind, I'll take you through all the crucial steps, considerations and potential pitfalls you may encounter when building your own DJ setup.

3 best DJ equipment options

Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10 Best DJ controller The top controller choice for DJ setups $1599 $1900 Save $301 If you want to go down the controller route, look no further than the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX. This feature-packed controller offers more functions than any other on the market and is both Serato and rekordbox compatible. It’s incredibly versatile.



Pros Creative track separation capabilities

Feature packed

Both rekordbox and Serato compatible Cons It's a bit heavier than others $1599 at Amazon

If you're attracted to the versatility of a controller, the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10 is the best option. While far from a beginner DJ controller, it's feature-packed, has high-tech jog wheels, is both Serato and rekordbox compatible and has four separate channels.

Some stand-out features include the generously sized jog wheels that show detailed sound waves, artwork, deck info or even your DJ logo. The volume faders have also been enhanced compared to the previous iteration's 2-sensor controls. With the new and improved 4-sensor Magvel fader, you can achieve incredibly articulate control over the volume. Also, the track separation capabilities are loads of fun. This new control allows you to manipulate either the vocals, drums, or instruments in the song you are playing, opening up a world of possibilities for creative mashups.

However, these features do come at a premium cost. There are certainly more budget-oriented options out there. The DDJ-FLX10 is also on the heavier side, so bear this in mind if you want to take your controller away from your home setup and out on the road.

Technics SL-1210MK7 Best DJ decks A club standard re-imagined Technics have always been the biggest name in the DJ turntable game. The SL-1210MK7 is the newest iteration of an all-time classic. With an indestructible build quality, useful digital pitch control, and a new and improved incredibly smooth performing coreless direct drive motor, it upholds the Technics name very well.



Pros Big, dynamic sound

Indestructible build quality

Incredibly smooth motor Cons Pretty bulky $1680 at Amazon

Labeling DJ decks that play vinyl as "old school" might seem outdated, especially given the recent decade-long resurgence of vinyl. Nevertheless, whether you're young or old, the Technics SL-1210MK7 turntables reign supreme as the top choice among DJ decks currently available on the market.

The SL-1210MK7 turntable is the most recent iteration of the SL-1210MK2 that was released all the way back in 1978, so it's nice to see Technics give this turntable a refresh. The biggest improvement is the coreless direct drive motor, which has been implemented to improve rotation accuracy and give it powerful torque.

The Technics' iconic S-shaped tonearm takes center stage, proudly utilizing its design to deliver outstanding performance. Thanks to the incorporation of high-precision bearings, this tonearm becomes remarkably sensitive, effortlessly gliding along vinyl grooves with the utmost precision and finesse.

Pioneer DJ XDJ-1000MK2 Best CDJs Get club ready with the Pioneer DJ XDJ-1000MK2 CDJs The Pioneer DJ XDJ-1000MK2 is an excellent choice for CDJs in your DJ setup. Nearly half the price of the CDJ-2000NXS2, it boasts comparable features: sizable jog wheels, a seven-inch full-color touchscreen, and a plethora of performance options, ensuring you're club-ready. Pros Will get you club ready

Touchscreen controls

Professional sized jog wheels Cons No CD slots $1260 at Amazon

If you're eyeing CDJs, chances are you're already gigging in clubs or aiming for it. In that case, opt for the Pioneer DJ XDJ-1000MK2 CDJs for your ultimate DJ setup. Pioneer gear dominates club setups, making it the go-to for authentic practice.

The XDJ-1000MK2 is an excellent choice, offering many beloved features of the pricier CDJ-2000NXS2 at nearly half the cost. You have features such as a seven-inch full-color touchscreen and large jog wheels that match the size of its pricier sibling. There are heaps of performance features like eight different hot cues and quantize options which enable you to sync cue and loop points.

The XDJ-1000MK2s boasts high-quality sound, as it supports high-quality files such as ALAC and FLAC at sample rates up to 48kHz/24-bit. However, if your music collection isn't digitized, and you're mixing with CDs, the XDJ-1000MK2s don't actually have any CD inputs, so you'll have to look elsewhere. Pioneer DJ also gives you full access to rekordbox with the XDJ-1000MK2s, so if you've signed up to the digital revolution, Pioneer has you covered.

Pioneer

What DJ equipment do I need for a complete setup?

So, what actually are the pieces of the DJ puzzle, and what do you need for the ultimate DJ setup? After years of experience both using the essentials and having loads of friends in the industry, I've seen what elements make a good set -- not just in terms of sound, but also just make DJs more confident in their equipment. With that, here are some of the key elements.

Controller, Decks and Mixer or CDJs

Controllers: The choice of equipment for your DJ setup depends on your preferred approach. A DJ controller is ideal for those who plan to use DJ software and mix digital music on a laptop or similar device.

The choice of equipment for your DJ setup depends on your preferred approach. A DJ controller is ideal for those who plan to use DJ software and mix digital music on a laptop or similar device. A note on turntables: Turntables are for those who want to mix with vinyl. Perhaps not the best option for beginners, mixing with vinyl on turntables is much more hands-on, and you have less software and technology to help you out.

Turntables are for those who want to mix with vinyl. Perhaps not the best option for beginners, mixing with vinyl on turntables is much more hands-on, and you have less software and technology to help you out. CDJs: CDJs, also known as DJ media players, offer a blend of digital functionality with physical jog wheels, requiring a mixer to seamlessly blend two units together. On the other hand, it's incredibly enjoyable, tactile and great at digging for those obscure records you can't find on Beatport. It is a great way to inject some individuality in your set.

Controllers are also a great option for those just starting out, who want to keep the cost down or are looking to exclusively mix with DJ software on a computer or laptop. On the other hand, opting for decks and a mixer is a more traditional route, suitable for vinyl mixing enthusiasts.

A laptop or computer with DJ software (if you decide on a controller)

If you decide to go for a controller, which is the preferred choice for beginners or those looking to spend a little less, you'll need an accompanying laptop with DJ software. Although it’s not the most resource-hungry application out there, you will need a laptop or computer with a decent amount of processing power for things to run smoothly.

DJ software is a program that enables you to load your music, play multiple tracks simultaneously, and manipulate playback speeds, among other features. Your controller serves as the hands-on tool, while the software is where you load and manage your music library.

Speakers: studio monitors or PA speakers?

Perhaps this is an obvious one, but boy, are speakers crucial. For a DJ setup at home, a pair of studio monitors will do the trick. The larger the speakers' driver, the better bass response you'll get, so if you're looking for a gutsy techno punch, the bigger, the better. Studio monitors won’t cut it in a club setting, however, so take a look at the best PA speakers and accompanying subwoofers if you're curating a DJ setup for a club.

Essential headphones for DJ set-ups

Picking up a good pair of headphones is another important aspect of any DJ setup. Headphones are the best way to focus on your mix and monitor what's going on. When the speakers are thumping, a trusty pair of the best DJ headphones will keep you focused and help you beat match seamlessly from one track to the next.

Must-have cables for DJ set-ups

Cables might not be the most thrilling part of your new DJ setup, but crucial to your set as otherwise you'd probably be standing behind your brand new CDJs, shiny laptop, and luxurious studio monitors without hearing a single thing.

FAQs to create your own DJ set-up:

Are CDJs are turntables better?

If you're DJing in clubs or aspire to do so, CDJs are the way to go, unless you're strictly into vinyl. CDJs dominate club setups, with Pioneer being the go-to brand. Opting for the XDJ-1000MK2s will ensure you're primed for the club scene.

What are some good DJ software options?

The most popular DJ software applications are: Serato DJ Pro, rekordbox, Traktor Pro and Ableton Live. There are others, but I've found these four are the best options.