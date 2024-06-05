Key Takeaways A quality portable projector with decent brightness and a flat, white surface are imperative components.

Choose a convenient content source like an HDMI-connected laptop or streaming stick, and avoid using built-in speakers for better audio.

To have the best outdoor movie experience, carefully select a movie title, avoid ambient light, position devices strategically, and aim for a fun, communal vibe.

There's a particularly special feeling that comes with watching a movie outside. It feels more casual, carefree, and with the right group of people, communal as well. Depending on where you live, outdoor movie nights might be few and far between, so it's important to make the most of the opportunity and be ready when the time is right. Setting up the perfect experience is more than just grabbing a portable projector and hitting play. It requires some thoughtful planning and battling outdoor elements.

Here's everything you need to consider creating the best outdoor movie night.

The projector and screen

Two key elements

The most important component of a successful movie night is the projector. An outdoor projector is going to be different from the one you have inside. You'll want to find one that's small, portable, and easy to set up. Typically, these projectors will support HD resolution, or thereabouts, with a decent throw so that you can set up the device between 10 and 15 feet from the projector. Brightness of 3,000 lumens should be efficient, though you won't want to go any lower. If you're in a space where there will be some ambient light, then consider a projector that's brighter. You'll also want a projector that can achieve a screen size of 100 inches or more, and that should cater to anywhere from five to 10 people. My go-to is the Kodak Luma 150.

As resolution and brightness increase, so will the cost, so consider how often you'll be using the projector on the go, and how serious you are about achieving a high-quality image. If you're more casual about watching movies outside like me, and embrace the experience more than the visuals, opt for a less expensive model.

Finding the right screen can be just as tricky, as surprisingly an experience, as a projector, but it doesn't have to be. A flat, white wall or a white sheet hanging from a wall can do the trick if you're looking to save money, just be sure to iron the sheet and affix it to the wall so that it's taut and stable. You can find a quality portable screen as well if you're able to hook it to a wall or fence; most come with a variety of means to secure it to different surfaces and materials.

Things get trickier if you don't have access to a vertical surface outside. You'll need a screen that comes with a stand, which will increase the price quite a bit. The only other option is to get very creative, finding branches or other fixtures outdoors from which you can hang a screen so that it falls flat.

The source

Where is your content coming from?

There are plenty of options when it comes to deciding where you will get content, but you'll want to figure out what's the most convenient. The portable projector will almost surely have an HDMI port; you can use that to hook up a laptop or tablet, and play your content from a streaming service of your choosing or from a file on hand. You might also be able to connect a video streaming stick, like a Chromecast or TiVo, in order to gain access to popular apps and services. Some may also allow you to insert an SD card or USB thumb drive so that you can open files without needing another device.

The best portable projectors come with built-in apps and allow you to connect via WiFi so that you don't need to connect any other device or concern yourself with excess cables and electronics.

The audio

Quality, booming sound

Once you've settled on the means to obtain visuals as well as the source, you'll need to consider your audio source. I strongly recommend avoiding the built-in speakers on either your projector, if any exist, or those from the source device. These devices just aren't built for a quality audio experience, especially for a group of people outside that may not be particularly close to speakers. It's too easy for the sound to dissipate or sound distorted, especially if coming directly from the projector, which tends to have small and weak audio output.

However, most projectors have an audio jack input, which means you can connect to a portable speaker via a 3.5mm cable. For me, it used to be my UE Boom until I tried out the JBL Party Box Stage 320, which is bigger and louder than I need, but produces an incredible, immersive sound. You may also be able to go wireless, connecting either your projector or source device directly to a Bluetooth speaker.

Location

Avoid light and get cozy

A few important factors go into finding the right place to watch a movie. Even if you are limited to various spots in the background, it's important to position everything carefully so you can fully enjoy the experience. You'll want to avoid ambient light; the moon and stars aren't going to interfere that much, but streetlights or indoor lighting can be disruptive. In addition to light, you'll want to consider noise interference that can serve as a distraction to the audio.

The quality of the projector will inform how close to the screen and how close to the center of the projection you will have to be sitting to enjoy the image. Lastly, keep in mind any devices that may need a power source. While some projectors have batteries, others will need to find an outlet somewhere. This means involving cables and potentially extension cords.

The content

What will you watch?

To really embrace the outdoor movie experience, choose your title carefully. I just don't' think anything particularly heavy, dark, or serious is the right way to go. Choose some fun and familiar, or something magical or absurd.

Because the resolution and video quality on the projector isn't going to be as good as a smart TV, try to avoid any content that actually may be hard to see. That includes prestige titles from auteur directors that may employ a lot of cinematic styles, including shooting in low light. Many new titles are designed to be enjoyed in a theater-like environment with the best of smart TVs; you're unlikely to get that from sitting outside with a portable projector.

So consider rom-coms, monster movies, super-hero fare, or anything with big stars from the 90s. It should be something you're somewhat familiar with so that you can engage with but not have to pay full attention to. Embrace the environment and a unique watching experience. After all, outdoor movie night is meant to be fun, and not work.