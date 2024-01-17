Key Takeaways Use Google Photos to easily create and order photo books featuring your favorite digital images.

From Google Photos' Print Store, select the photos, add a title, choose the book type, and proceed to checkout.

Google Photos offers 7-inch softcover and 9-inch hardcover options, with prices starting at $14.99 for 20 pages.

If you use Google Photos to store your pictures in the cloud, you should ensure you're taking advantage of all its cool features. Sure, it's an affordable place to keep your pictures, but it does a lot more than that. One of the cooler features of the service is the ability to turn your digital images into physical prints at the push of a button.

Related Google Photos tips and tricks: Store and edit your photos like a pro Google Photos has been around for a number years now and is the go-to service for many people looking to store their photos and videos.

A photo book is one of the most popular items to create with Google Photos, and we're going to show you how to make a book with your favorite photos and have it shipped to your home in just a couple of days. Whether you're using a computer, Android phone, or iOS device, the process of creating a stunning print photo book is quick and painless.

How to create Google Photos photo books

The simplest way to buy a photo book from Google Photos is to visit photos.google.com, log in, and click Print store. From there, build your photo book, review it, select the type and quantity, and proceed to checkout. Enter your shipping details and choose a payment method, including Google Pay, credit, or debit cards. If needed, you can cancel the order within 2 hours of purchase.

On a computer

Close

With Google Photos, you can create a photo from your computer (though the photos are generally still uploaded to the service from your mobile device). If you'd like to do it from your desktop or laptop, here's everything you need to know:

Go to the Google Photos website on your browser of choice. Click Print Store on the left side of the screen. Click Photo Books on the left under All Products. Click the + Make a photo book button on the top right of the screen. Select the photos you want in the book from your Google Photos library (you must choose at least 20, but you can use up to 245). Click Done on the top right of the screen. Click Add a title below the first image and type in your book's title. Click Next at the top-right of the screen. Choose whether you want a softcover book or hardcover book in the pop-out that opens and click Select. Click Checkout in the pop-out. Enter your payment and shipping information if it's not already stored. Click the Buy button to make your purchase and have your book printed and shipped.

Related How to use AI to create highlights videos in Google Photos Google Photos' new Highlight video feature lets you easily create clips with your favorite memories - all thanks to the power of AI.

On iOS

Pocket-lint

If you're using an iPhone or iPad to backup your Google Photos, you can actually get a photo book printed right from that device without needing to open a browser on your desktop or laptop. Here's the step-by-step process to create a photo book from iOS:

Open the Google Photos app. Tap the + at the top of the screen (near your profile picture). Tap Photo books, prints, & more. Tap the Photo books button in the middle of the screen. Tap the + Make a photo book button at the bottom of the screen. Select the photos you want in the book from your Google Photos library (you must choose at least 20, but you can use up to 245). Tap the first photo then tap Add a title. Tap Next at the bottom of the screen. Choose whether you want a softcover book or hardcover book. Tap Check out to pay for your book. Enter your payment and shipping information if it's not already stored. Tap the Buy button to complete your purchase.

Related Google Photos Magic Editor: How the AI editor works and where you can get it Bad Photoshop skills? No worries. Google's new Magic Editor uses gen AI to erase and replace parts of your photo. But that's not all it can do.

On Android

Pocket-lint

Android users aren't left out in the cold here, because they can also create a photo book on Google Photos directly from their phone or tablet. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Google Photos app. Tap the + at the top of the screen (near your profile picture). Tap Photo books, prints, & more. Tap the Photo books button in the middle of the screen. Tap the Make a photo book button at the bottom of the screen. Select the photos you want in the book from your Google Photos library (you must choose at least 20, but you can use up to 245). Tap the first photo then tap Add a title. Tap Next at the bottom of the screen. Choose whether you want a softcover book or hardcover book. Tap Check out to pay for your book. Enter your payment and shipping information if it's not already stored. Tap the Buy button to complete your purchase.

Google

What are the photo books' sizes and prices?

Google Photos provides two photo book options: a 7-inch softcover and a 9-inch hardcover, each holding between 20 to 140 pages. You can add spine titles to softcovers with more than 48 pages and to any hardcover book. Prices begin at $14.99, varying with the book's size, cover type, and page count.

Keep in mind, the final cost may also include shipping fees and taxes. In the Continental US, shipping options include Economy (8–11 business days), Standard (6–10 business days), and Priority (5–7 business days).