Key Takeaways Garmin watches offer pre-installed watch faces and additional options via the Garmin Connect IQ app.

The Garmin Face It tool allows custom watch face creation on compatible devices.

Use the Connect IQ app and Face It to personalize your face with custom photos, layouts, data fields, and colors.

Each Garmin watch comes with a handful of pre-installed watch faces, and most also provide access to an extensive library of additional options in the Garmin Connect IQ app. Even with so many options available, it can be hard to find one that you truly like and want to see on a daily basis. Finding a watch face that features all the data fields that you want to see at a glance can also be like searching for a needle in a haystack. Or, maybe you just want something far more unique to your personality.

If you can't find the perfect watch face, the Garmin Face It tool may be your best bet. This tool isn't available for all Garmin watches, but on compatible devices, it allows you to build out a fully custom watch face. The customization options are extensive, so you can truly create a one-of-a-kind watch face.

Related The best Garmin watches for every athlete We’ve put the best Garmin watches through their paces and have found the top ones you need for any exercise routine.

Garmin Forerunner 965 The Garmin Forerunner 965 is Garmin's advanced running watch. It provides advanced training tools and metrics to help you take your running performance to the next level. Plus, it's very slim and lightweight, features a vibrant display, and offers 23 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. $583 at Amazon $600 at Garmin $600 at Best Buy

How to create your own custom Garmin watch face

Fully customize the look of your watch face with Face It

Close

If you have a compatible Garmin watch and want a truly personalized watch face, you can create one using the Connect IQ app and the Face It tool. To start, you can choose between your own photos or Garmin's preset backgrounds. Then, you can fully customize the layout, including what data fields show up where, the colors of all fields, and so much more. Open the Connect IQ app.

Tap the Face It icon at the bottom of the screen. Click the + (plus) icon to create a new watch face. Take a photo or select one from your camera roll. Choose the layout you want to start with. Tap the different options to customize what you'd like, including Layout, Background, and Time. Tap the different Complications to add data fields like battery, day of the week, etc, and even move them wherever you like. When you're happy with your design, tap Save. Give your face a name and select Save. Tap Install to upload it to your Garmin watch. When the process is complete, your personalized face will appear on your Garmin watch.

FAQ

Q: Is every Garmin watch compatible with the Face It feature?

Unfortunately, not every Garmin watch can use the Face It Watch Face feature. To check if your watch is compatible, open the Garmin Connect IQ app and check if the Face It option appears at the bottom. If it doesn't, even though you have your device selected in the bottom right corner, then your watch is not compatible.

Alternatively, you can go to the Garmin Support Center and type your model name into the search bar to see if you are able to use the Face It feature.

Q: Can you customize your Garmin watch face?

Yes, you can customize your Garmin watch face. Just how much you can customize it depends on your watch model and the watch face you are trying to customize, though. Some will allow you to adjust most design aspects, whereas others will provide minimal customization options.

Q: Is Garmin Connect free?

Yes, Garmin Connect is totally free to use. You do not need to pay a subscription fee to access your data or use the extensive list of health and fitness tools available in the Garmin Connect app. Likewise, the Garmin Connect IQ app is also totally free to use. Some apps and watch faces available in the Connect IQ app will require a separate purchase, but it is free to use and search in the app.