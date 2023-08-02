Modern televisions take up a serious amount of real estate, with popular brands producing screens that push 100 inches and even beyond. This is great when you’re watching a movie or gaming, but when your TV is off, you end up with a large black rectangle dominating your room.

The Fire TV Omni QLED series is already capable of turning your TV into a work of art, but you can now take things even further, and have your own unique, personalised artwork on your Fire TV that will change based on local cues. Here’s what you need to know about Dynamic Art wallpaper on Fire TV.

What is Dynamic Art wallpaper on Fire TV?

Dynamic Art wallpaper is personalized wallpaper for your compatible Fire TV that changes based on the local environment. As well as changing based on the time of day, the wallpaper will also respond to the current light levels and even the current weather.

The artwork was designed in collaboration with the contemporary artist Samuel Stubblefield, so it’s not a stretch to say that Dynamic Art wallpaper turns your Fire TV into an ever-changing work of art that reflects the current circumstances. It’s a great way to make use of the largest screen in your home even when you’re not binge-watching Netflix. Your Fire TV can even detect when you enter the room, and turn on your screen to display your wallpaper so that you don’t have to worry about wasting energy displaying art in an empty room.

Which Fire TV models support Dynamic Art wallpaper?

Currently, Dynamic Art wallpaper is only available on the Fire TV Omni QLED series in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Mexico. You may need to install the latest updates for your Fire TV in order to access the Dynamic Art wallpaper.

How to access Dynamic Art wallpaper on Fire TV

If you have a compatible TV and have updated to the latest software, you can access the Dynamic Art wallpaper through the Fire TV Ambient gallery.

If you don’t have the Alexa Anytime setting enabled, power on your TV with the remote. Say "Alexa, go to Ambient gallery". The Ambient gallery will open. With your remote, click on the Dynamic Art background tile. Your Dynamic Art wallpaper will appear on your Fire TV.

If you want to be able to access the Ambient gallery without manually powering on your TV first, you’ll need to enable Alexa Anytime via Home > Settings > Display & Sounds > Power Controls > Voice Commands When TV Screen is Off.

Can’t my Fire TV already display art?

If you have a compatible Fire TV, you’ll already have access to the Ambient experience that can turn your Fire TV into a smart display when you’re not watching content. Part of the Ambient experience is the ability to use a selection of more than 1,500 curated artworks as your wallpaper. These include paintings, photography, and what Amazon calls 'motion visuals'.

These artworks are the same for every Fire TV user, however. Dynamic Art is completely personalised, using local cues to generate artistic wallpaper that is completely unique to each user. You can still opt to use the curated artwork as your wallpaper if you don’t want to use Dynamic Art wallpaper.