Screensavers are one of the most fun features on the Apple TV 4K . Owners of an Apple TV will already know about Apple's Aerial screensavers, which show up when the device has been idling for an extended period of time. Those video screensavers include 4K flyovers from cities around the world, along with natural landscapes, and underwater dives, as well as shots of Earth from space.

But as beautiful as those video screensavers, the Apple TV also allows users to set up their own personalized screensavers. There are three ways to set up custom screensavers on the Apple TV 4K, two of which use the iCloud photo library , while the third draws its art from Apple Music .

Memories and slideshows

Create a beautiful photo screensaver

The most common variety of personalized screensaver on the Apple TV 4K is based on your own photo library in iCloud. This can be done using Apple Photos' Memories feature, as well as photo albums.

Here's how to set up your own photo-based Apple TV screensaver:

Go to Settings on Apple TV. Go to Screen Saver, and then Memories & Slideshows. Create a screensaver from Memories by selecting Memories , then choose to include all photos , or photos marked as Favorites .

, then choose to include , or photos marked as . Create a screensaver from a photo album by selecting Albums, then select Favorites for favorite photos, Activity for photos from recently shared albums, or scroll down to select a specific shared or personal album.

Select Style in order to choose the transition style between images.

Using these options is a great way to infuse your Apple TV experience with your favorite memories.

Apple Music

Create a cool album art screensaver

Photos are great, but Apple users are also often big music fans, which is why the Apple TV 4K also includes the ability to create a screensaver using album art from Apple Music, personalized to your music library.

Here's how to set up an album art screensaver: