Amazon lets you sync up Echo speakers for multi-room audio, and it lets you use an Echo speaker to control a Fire TV. Now, you can link up Echo speakers and a Fire TV for simultaneous wireless audio output.

In other words, you can now achieve a home theatre experience, as Amazon has announced a new Alexa app feature called Alexa Home Theatre or Home cinema. It works with a bunch of Echo speakers and Fire TV devices. But you can only connect a maximum of two speakers, plus an optional Echo Sub.

Confused? No worries. Here's what you need to know.

What is Alexa Home Theatre or Cinema?

Here's how Amazon has described Alexa Home Theatre:

This allows you to build a variety of immersive, wireless speaker configurations for your living room set-up, including 1.0 and 2.0 configurations and, for owners of Echo Sub, 1.1 and 2.1 configurations as well. For customers with [compatible] Echo and Echo Plus, this means you can stream Dolby audio wireless, while those with Echo Studio can stream Dolby Atmos-quality sound.

An Alexa Home Theatre system will only work with content streamed from a Fire TV device connected to your TV. So, if you're watching cable or a movie with a different device or from your TV itself, your Echo wireless speaker configuration won't work.

Which Echo speakers support Alexa Home Theatre?

Echo speakers that are compatible and can be connected:

Which Fire TV devices support Alexa Home Theatre?

Fire TV devices that are compatible and can be connected:

How to set up Alexa Home Theatre/Cinema

Connect your Fire TV and Echo to the same network through one Amazon account. Open the latest version of the Alexa app on your mobile device. In the Alexa app, tap Devices and then the '+' icon. Select Combine speakers from the pop-up. Tap Home cinema on the next screen. Pick your Fire TV device Select up to two Echo speakers you would like to use in your setup, plus an optional Echo sub Name your Home Theatre system and assign it to a room in your house - it must be in the same room that your TV is in. Follow the instructions on your TV to finish setup.

Need helping to connect an Echo and Fire TV in the Alexa app? Here's how.