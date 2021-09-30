With Alexa Voice Profiles, Amazon's voice assistant can recognise your voice and personalise responses to all in your house - even the kids. If your partner asks Alexa for a flash briefing, they can get a response tailored to them, rather than get your news flash or someone else's. This feature is also handy when it comes to preventing Alexa from messing up calls should you ask it to phone someone in your specific contacts. And, if your child has their own voice profile, they too will get responses that are not only best for them but also age-appropriate. Voice Profiles can improve everyone's experience in your home.

However, they do take a little setting up, so we've detailed all the steps you need to follow to get Alexa recognising your voice.

Amazon

What are Alexa Voice Profiles?

In a nutshell, Voice Profiles give you the ability to teach Amazon Alexa your voice, so that when you interact with a compatible Alexa-powered device, Alexa can learn and recognise your voice in order to deliver a more personalised experience. But, first, you need to set up an Alexa Voice Profile through the Alexa mobile app.

The setup process involves voice training. You'll be asked to choose an Amazon Alexa-powered device to train with, whether that be an Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show, and then after you've read out multiple sample phrases, the voice profile will be complete. Everyone in your home should do the same thing so Alexa will know who is who.

Alexa Voice Profiles currently support the following Alexa features:

Calling/messaging

Flash briefing

Shopping

Amazon Music (Unlimited Family Plan)

Amazon

How to create Alexa Voice Profiles

Set up your voice

Update and open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Tap the More button in the corner and select Settings. Go to the Your Profile & Family section and tap Voice ID. Then tap Consent when you've read the privacy details. Say the on-screen phrases out loud when prompted. Tap Done when done.

Set up a family member's voice

Have a family member download and open the Alexa app on their mobile device. Have them sign into the Amazon account used to set up the Alexa device. They can select I'm someone else. Have them enter their name, or select their name from the list. Go to Settings and tap Voice ID. From there, have them follow the prompts, as above.

Alternatively, you can set up other family members all from the Alexa app on your mobile device. Just sign out of the app, then sign back in, and select I'm someone else. Then follow steps 4 and 6 above. You can find additional information on how to set up Voice Profiles from Amazon's support hub.

Amazon

Do Alexa Voice Profiles work for kids?

Yes. Amazon enabled Voice Profiles for Kids in June 2021 - extending parental controls and a child-friendly experience across all the Alexa devices in your home. Parents can set up Voice Profiles for their children so that Alexa recognises the child's voice and gives safe responses to questions, including only suggesting suitable apps, games, skills, and other content. Previously, these sort of features were limited to Echo Dot for Kids devices.

To setup a Voice Profile for your child you will have to head into the Alexa app and go into the Settings again - and then select Amazon Kids. You'll be able to create child profiles or setup existing kids with a Voice Profile.

Note that this feature is not yet available globally, so not everyone has access to it. You can find more details on Amazon's help pages.

When will Alexa Voice Profiles be available?

Alexa Voice Profiles are now available, via the Alexa app for iOS and Android users.