If you have an Apple HomePod (first or second generation) or a HomePod mini and you want to connect two HomePods or two HomePod minis to create a stereo pair, allowing you to create a wider, more immersive sound stage, we've got you covered.

You can set up stereo pairing when you initially setup your HomePod or HomePod mini, but it's also possible to do it at a later date. If you're wondering how you connect one HomePod or HomePod mini to the other, keep reading and we will walk you through the process.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple HomePod Mini 8.0 / 10 The HomePod mini sounds fantastic, looks great and the microphone experience is excellent. For the Apple user who rarely goes out of the Apple ecosystem you'll love it. There are a range of colour options too. $99 at Best Buy £99 on John Lewis

How to create a HomePod stereo pair

First of all, it's only possible to stereo pair a HomePod to another HomePod or a HomePod mini to another HomePod mini. You can't stereo pair a HomePod to a HomePod mini, nor can you stereo pair a first generation HomePod with a second generation HomePod.

You will also need to make sure the two HomePods you want to stereo pair are assigned to the same room. If you have one HomePod in one room and another in another room, when you change the location of one of them to the same room as the other, a pop up option will automatically appear asking if you want to stereo pair.

If you have two HomePods or HomePod minis already assigned to the same room though and you haven't completed stereo pairing previously, follow the steps below:

Make sure your HomePods or HomePod minis are running iOS 11.4 or later. Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Touch and hold a HomePod in the list. Scroll down and tap on the Settings cog. Tap 'Create Stereo Pair'. Follow the onscreen instructions, such as selecting which will be left and right.

The new paired HomePods will show up in Apple Music, iTunes, AirPlay, and everywhere else on your Apple devices as a single pair, which will play the content you stream to it in stereo audio.

Before you ask, you can't pair three HomePods together, although you can have more than two HomePods (i.e. a pair and a single HomePod for example) in the same room controlled via the same zone in the Apple Home app.

You can find more tips and tricks in our best Apple HomePod tips and tricks feature.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple HomePod (2nd generation) If you want one of the best sounding smart speakers out there - if not the best - the Apple HomePod more than delivers. It's got a great design, it's packed with features and if you're part of the Apple ecosystem, it won't disappoint. $300 at Best Buy £299 on John Lewis

How HomePod stereo pairing works

When you play the first song following your HomePods being paired, each HomePod in the pair will detect its placement in the room and adjust itself accordingly.

The bass EQ mic of each measures and shares initial information and applies the same filter for consistent bass sound for the environment across the two speakers, according to Apple.

Once done, the left HomePod not only plays just the left channel, but also separates and beams both the ambient left and direct left energy, while the right HomePod does the same for the right channel effectively balancing the load between the two speakers rather than just making everything twice as loud.

How to unpair HomePods that are stereo paired

To unpair your HomePods or HomePod minis, follow the instuctions below: