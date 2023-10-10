Another day, another TikTok trend. Except unlike some of the TikTok crazes we've seen (the Tortilla challenge, anyone?) this one is actually pretty good. If you weren't at high school in the 90s, you might want to know how you would have looked in your 90s yearbook. And if you were at high school in the 90s, Granddad, then this is your chance to recreate the yearbook photos you wished you'd had.

If you want the world to see just how cool you would have looked in the 90s, then here's how to create your 90s AI yearbook photos and some tips to ensure that you get the best results the first time around.

What is the TikTok 90s yearbook trend?

TikTok is blowing up with people posting their 90s yearbook photos. Except a lot of the people posting these photos weren't even born in the 90s, let alone in high school. How is this possible? No, it's not time travel. It's all thanks to the magic of generative AI, something that's become inescapable recently. While AI can be put to some incredibly worthy uses, such as improving early risk identification in healthcare, in this instance it's being used to see what you would have looked like in a high school yearbook in the 90s. Which is almost as important, right?

Using an app on your smartphone, you can upload a selection of selfies, and the AI will get to work, creating a selection of impressive images that really do look exactly like 90s yearbook snaps. You can then choose your favourite photos and post them on TikTok with the trending #90syearbook hashtag, so the world can see just how awesome you would have looked with 90s hair, style, and lighting.

How to create 90s AI yearbook photos with the EPIK app

To get your 90s AI yearbook photos, you'll need to use a photo editing app called EPIK. The app is free to download, but if you want to use the AI yearbook photo generation, you'll need to pay.

Download and install the EPIK - AI Photo Editor app. Open the app and select Al Yearbook. Select 8-12 selfies; see the section below for tips on the best images to choose. Select your gender. Choose a payment option. The Standard option generates 60 images in 24 hours. The Express option generates 60 images in 2 hours. Tap Create Yearbook Images. Sign in to the app and confirm your payment. The AI will get to work creating your 90s yearbook photos. Check back in the app after the appropriate amount of time has passed to find your photos. You can edit the images within the app by applying filters or different backgrounds. Tap Process to save your photos. A video of your images will also be created, and you'll have up to a year to download the images before they're deleted.

How to get the best results for your 90s AI yearbook photos

There are a few tips that can help you get the best results for your 90s yearbook photos. It's best to follow these steps as if you're not happy with the results, you'll have to pay again to generate some more.

Submit selfies that are well-lit and in focus.

Don't use photos that have already had filters applied or been photoshopped.

Select photos that show a mix of angles, expressions, and backdrops.

Don't use photos where your face is partially covered by shadows, sunglasses, your hands, etc.

Don't use full-length shots.

Don't use extreme close-ups.

Make sure you're the only person in the photo.

Avoid black-and-white photos.

Don't use the same photo twice.

Avoid photos where you're wearing a lot of makeup.

Photos with too much skin on display can't be used.

Now go forth and confidently generate your 90s alter-ego.