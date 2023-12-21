Key Takeaways Google has extended the deadline to convert the Wi-Fi-only Stadia controller to Bluetooth until December 31, 2024.

Converting your Stadia controller to Bluetooth allows you to use it with various devices like PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

The conversion process is free and permanent, and it helps reduce electronic waste by repurposing the controller.

Google recently extended the deadline for converting the Wi-Fi-only Google Stadia controller to Bluetooth. Originally set to expire at the end of this year, the new deadline is now December 31, 2024. This extension offers a chance to repurpose your controller - great news if you're looking to keep using your controller with other devices. It makes your controller more versatile and helps reduce electronic waste.

Here’s how you can do it, step by step, and why it’s worth even doing.

Why would you convert a Stadia controller to Bluetooth?

Stadia, launched in November 2019 as Google's own cloud gaming service, was discontinued in January 2023. It struggled against stiff competition from established platforms like Xbox and PlayStation, and it faced challenges like a limited game library, a monetization model that combined subscription fees with the need to purchase games, and technical issues like latency and the need for high-speed internet.

These factors led to low market adoption, prompting Google to shut down the service and refund all Stadia-related purchases.

In a move to support Stadia users post-discontinuation, Google has offered the option to convert Stadia controllers to Bluetooth. Switching your Google Stadia controller to Bluetooth is a great idea because it opens up a whole new world of use. After converting, you can pair it with all sorts of devices like your computer, phone, or tablet, making it super handy for gaming beyond the Stadia platform.

Plus, it's a win for the environment too. Instead of tossing it out, you get to keep using your controller, helping to cut down on e-waste.

How to switch your Stadia controller to Bluetooth mode

With the discontinuation of Stadia, many gamers were left with a controller that seemed limited in use. But there's good news: You can easily convert your Stadia controller to Bluetooth, allowing it to connect with a variety of devices like PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

Switching your controller to Bluetooth mode is a permanent change that takes about three minutes and requires a USB cable.

Step 1: Getting started

Ensure your Stadia controller has been charging for at least 30 minutess. You'll need a USB-C to USB-A cable (or USB-C to USB-C, depending on your computer's ports). This process is only supported on the Chrome browser (version 108 or above) on a PC or Mac. The deadline for this action is by the end of 2024 (31 December).

Step 2: Enter Bluetooth mode

Visit the official Stadia Bluetooth mode website using the Chrome browser on your PC or Mac. Click on the "Switch to Bluetooth mode" button, then click "Start." Accept the conditions that pop up.

Step 3: Connect the controller

Plug your Stadia controller into a spare USB port on your computer. Click "Continue." Click "Allow Chrome to verify" on the following page. Select your Stadia Controller from the device list near the URL bar and click "Connect."

Step 4: Unlock your controller

You may need to unlock your controller to continue by following the on-screen instructions. This includes unplugging the USB-C cable, holding down the "three dots" button on the controller itself, then plugging the USB-C cable back into the controller while continuing to press down the button. You then need to press the "three dots" again, the symbol button directly below it, and "A" and "Y" at the same time. Hit the "Next step" button on the webpage to discover if you have unlocked it successfully.

Step 5: Install Bluetooth mode software

Hit the "Allow Chrome to download" button that appears. You'll see "SP Blank RT Family" in it instead of the Stadia controller name of before. Hit "Connect". Now, hit "Next step" on the page that follows to finish installing the latest version of the Bluetooth mode software. Tap or click on the "Allow Chrome to install" button on the following screen and select "USB Composite Device" in the pop-up The Bluetooth mode will install and be complete in mere seconds.

Step 6: Unplug and use

Unplug your controller and use it with Bluetooth devices. If you have multiple Stadia controllers, repeat the process.

That's it! You've successfully unlocked Bluetooth mode on your Stadia controller and can now use it with Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Once you convert your Stadia controller to Bluetooth, the change is permanent.

What devices work with your Bluetooth-enabled Stadia controller?

After converting your Stadia controller to Bluetooth, you can pair it with a wide range of Bluetooth-compatible devices. This includes:

PCs: Whether you're using a Windows, Linux, or any other OS, as long as your PC has Bluetooth functionality, you can connect your Stadia controller to it.

Macs: Similar to PCs, Macs with Bluetooth can easily connect with the controller, making it useful for a variety of games and applications available on macOS.

Smartphones: Your Android or iOS smartphone can pair with the controller, turning your phone into a portable gaming device. This is particularly useful for games that benefit from physical controller input.

Tablets: Like smartphones, tablets running on different operating systems like iPadOS or Android can work seamlessly with the Bluetooth-enabled controller, enhancing the gaming experience on a larger portable screen

Google warns that not all Bluetooth devices will necessarily work with the Stadia controller in Bluetooth mode: "Compatibility may vary," it says on a support page. The controller's haptics may not function properly, for example. However, Google couldn't test it with the vast number of Bluetooth devices out there, so you may find your connection to be fine.

It has, so far, listed the following as working effectively on Android, ChromeOS, MacOS 13 + Steam, and Windows 10 and 11 + Steam.

How to connect your Stadia controller to a device via Bluetooth

To activate pairing mode on your controller, simultaneously hold down the "Y" and "Stadia logo" buttons for 2 seconds. This will cause the light surrounding the logo button to flash orange. Once in pairing mode, access your device's Bluetooth settings to locate and pair with the controller. Upon successful pairing, the light on the controller's logo button will turn white, indicating a successful connection.

Now, you can use the controller just like any other Bluetooth controller. When you power on the controller in the future by pressing the logo button, it will automatically reconnect to the last device it was used with, providing a seamless experience.

Is there a cost involved in converting the controller?

No, the conversion process is free and can be done at home with a USB cable.