Key Takeaways You should try to use the Facebook Help Center for various issues, as it covers almost every question.

But you can also try messaging a Facebook rep using Direct Contact forms for specific problems.

Business accounts can use the Commerce Manager page to email or chat for assistance.

For all its ups and downs, controversies and successes, Facebook is one of the most-visited websites in the world. And yet, contacting its customer support is shockingly difficult. Facebook doesn't have a call center, so you can't just ring up Mark Zuckerberg if you need help with your account.

My team of tech-heads and I have been helping folks navigate Facebook for years. For those who've had their account hacked, we have a walkthrough to get it back. We've also clarified using (and disabling) Facebook's new link-history feature, one among many of our helpful articles about Facebook. Thus, we are well-equipped for deciphering the Facebook-customer-support riddle. With the help of my Pocket-lint colleagues, I've simplified the steps into the three best ways to get the support you need.

Related How to check your Facebook web browser history -- and turn it off Here's how to use Facebook's new link history feature to see your in-app browser history. Plus, how to disable it -- if you think it's a spy tactic.

1 Message a Facebook rep

Unless you have a personal “in” with someone on Facebook's support staff, getting a reply via email is almost impossible. But many common issues have corresponding Contact Forms, which can be found in the Facebook Help Center. To help save you time, I've listed direct links to all the available Contact Forms. If your specific issue appears below, feel free to click the link and submit your issue. Responses are sent to the email address with which your Facebook account is associated.

Not all contact forms will let you type out a message, instead providing a list of options that you can check.

Issues with access and accounts contact forms:

Payments, products, and property rights contact forms:

Report issues and violations contact forms:

To report abusive content, profiles, posts, or messages of other users, you can tap/click the three dots (or downward arrow) in the corner of the post and choose “Report” or “Find support.”

Related How to edit messages in Facebook Messenger after sending them Now you can fix those embarrassing typos on Facebook Messenger. Here's how, plus the caveats to know.

Via email and chat

This contact method is only available to business accounts with Checkout Services, so any other type of account won't have access. If you do have such an account, you can find support on your Commerce Manager page via this link.

On your Commerce Manager page:

Click on your account. Look for the “Education” dropdown and click “Contact Support.” Browse the categories for the one that matches your issue. Write a message describing your issue in the text box. Select Email or Chat, and send your message.

You can also try messaging the Meta for Business Facebook page for help, though this isn't the formal channel for seeking assistance.

(Which don't always work)

1. Try reaching out to Facebook on Twitter (now called X).

If you've tried everything else and still can't get any support, there's a chance the tech giant will see your Tweet. Send your Tweet to one of the Facebook Twitter Handles: @FacebookApp, @Messenger, and @Meta. There's no promise that they'll get back to you, but it's worth a shot if you need assistance and have been ignored.

2. Try calling or emailing the discontinued Facebook support lines.

Facebook used to have phone support, but it's since discontinued the service. However, it appears that these phone numbers are still owned by Facebook, so you can give them a try. The emails are still in service, yet they don't always respond in a timely manner.

Here are the old customer service numbers:

+1 650-308-7300

+1 650-543-4800

Here are the emails:

support@fb.com

press@fb.com

appeals@fb.com

abuse@fb.com

datarequests@fb.com

Be wary of scams when connecting with discontinued services like these. Facebook's reps likely won't ask you for your password or other private information.

Close

FAQ

Q: Does Facebook Help Center have your answer?

I'm going to get this one out of the way first, since it's the official support resource from Facebook. Although it won't connect you to a real-live person, the Facebook Help Center covers almost every question and issue you could have.

Here's how to use it.

Navigate to the Facebook Help Center with this link. You can also copy-paste the URL into your browser: www.facebook.com/help/. Use the search bar to search for the appropriate support article. In the example below, I searched “I can't access Facebook Marketplace.” Suggestions will pop up as you type into the query. Use minimal keywords to explain your issue as clearly as possible. Browse the different support articles to find the one that addresses your problem. If you are redirected to a contact form, fill it out with the correct information.