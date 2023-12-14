The Alexa packed inside the Amazon Echo Show has hundreds of different capabilities. But, pairing Alexa with a Ring camera opens even more possibilities. With the Ring skill, Alexa can answer the door, display a live view of the room, or even arm the Ring Alarm. The motion sensor inside some Ring cameras can also be used to trigger Alexa routines, like turning on a smart light bulb after you walk into your front door.

While Ring is an Amazon-owned company, the accounts for Ring and Alexa are separate. That means if you want to use your Ring camera with your Echo Show, you'll need to link your accounts. Thankfully, connecting a Ring camera with an Echo Show is a straightforward process using the Ring Alexa skill. Here's what you need to know to get your Echo Show and Ring cameras connected — and what new tasks Alexa can manage once linked.

How to connect a Ring camera to an Echo Show

Once your Ring cameras are connected to the Ring app, connecting those cameras to Alexa simply involves linking those two accounts together. As you set up your Ring camera inside the Ring app, be sure to give it a memorable name, such as the name of the room where the camera is located.

That camera name is what you use during Alexa voice commands, such as "Alexa, show me the living room." If you use an obscure name, you'll have to instead say, "Alexa, show me Bob's Echo Show 1234." Using simpler names makes Alexa voice commands a bit easier. Once you have set up your camera inside the Ring app itself using the instructions that came with the device, use these steps to link up with Alexa:

Open the Alexa app. Tap on More from the navigation bar. Tap on Skills and Games. Use the search bar to locate the Ring skill. Tap on Ring from the search results, then Enable to Use. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your Ring account and your Alexa account together. After the accounts are linked, in most cases, the Ring cameras automatically link to Alexa; If Alexa doesn't automatically find your devices, tap on discover devices to search for your Ring camera.

How to add additional Ring cameras to Alexa

Once you link your Alexa and Ring accounts, in most cases, new devices are automatically added. Walk through the set-up process in the Ring app, and once connected, Alexa should automatically add the new device as well. If Alexa doesn’t automatically find the new device, with the Ring camera on, ask your Echo Show, "Alexa, find my devices." Or, inside the Alexa app, tap devices, then tap the plus icon in the corner and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to trigger an Alexa routine with a Ring camera

Close

Ring cameras and doorbells can also be used to trigger a routine through Alexa. For example, when motion is detected, Alexa can turn on a smart light for you. Or, you could even have Alexa tell you a joke every time you walk into a room, play a certain song, or even remind you to clean up. Alexa also works great with Ring Doorbell routines.

Open the Alexa app and tap on More from the bottom navigation bar. Tap on Routines. Hit the plus icon in the upper right corner to add a new routine. Under "when," tap to add an event. Select Smart Home. On the next page, choose your Ring camera from the list of devices. Under Select Capability, choose motion -- some cameras may have more options here to choose from, such as when a person is detected or when the doorbell is pressed. On the following screen, choose whether you want to trigger the routine when motion is detected; or choose to trigger an event when no motion is detected for the selected time amount; then tap Next. Back on the new routine page, you’ll now see "Ring camera detects motion" (or whichever capability you selected) under "When." Under Alexa will, tap to add an action. Choose from the menu what you would like to do when motion is detected -- note that tasks like turning on smart lights is filed under smart home, or you can choose from dozens of different options from turning on music to opening a skill. With some actions, you'll see a Hear Alexa From option at the bottom of the screen -- tap to choose the device that you would Alexa to talk from, such as the Echo Show. Tap "Save" to finish.

How to turn on Alexa announcements with Ring doorbells and cameras

The person and package detection that comes with the Ring Protect Plan can also be used to have your Echo announce when a package or person is at your front door. A paid Ring Protect Plan is required for this feature.

Open the Alexa app and tap "devices" from the bottom menu bar. Select the desired camera or doorbell from your list of devices. Tap the settings icon in the corner. Tap to toggle on person detection announcements or package detection announcements. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish set up.

What can Alexa do with a Ring camera?

Along with triggering routines, pairing a Ring device with an Echo Show opens up a number of different possibilities, from seeing who is at the front door to reviewing footage. If you subscribe to Ring Protect or Alexa Emergency Assist, there are even more possibilities. Once you connect your Ring device to your Echo Show, try asking Alexa these commands:

"Alexa, show me the [room name]"

Name your Ring camera for the room it will be in as you set it up, and then you can simply ask to see live footage from that camera. For example, you can say, “Alexa, show me the playroom” to check on the kids while you’re cooking dinner.

"Alexa, talk to the [room name]."

You can use your Echo Show to talk to someone at the front door with a Ring Doorbell or to have a conversation with someone in another room using a Ring indoor camera. Just ask to talk to the name of the Ring device you want to reach. Use "Alexa, stop" or "Alexa, end" to end the conversation.

"Alexa, show me my cameras."

The Echo Show can display a feed of all of your Ring cameras, with up to four camera views shown at once.

With Ring Protect: Alexa, rewind ten seconds.

While viewing footage from your Ring doorbell or camera, you can ask Alexa to do things like rewind the video. This requires the Ring Protect subscription that allows you to save your Ring videos.

With Ring Protect: "Alexa, arm Ring or Alexa, disarm Ring"

If you have a Ring Protect subscription, you can also ask Alexa to arm or disarm the alarm system when you leave or arrive home. To do this, you'll first need to enable the Ring Alarm mode and set up a passcode, which is required to verbally disarm the system. You can find the step-by-step instructions to set this feature up from Ring.

With Alexa Emergency Assist: "Alexa, I'm leaving"

Alexa Emergency Assist is a service that detects things like smoke or CO alarms and also allows your Alexa device to call for help. If you purchase this service, you can tell Alexa when you are leaving the house and any notifications for a smoke alarm or CO2 alarm will go to your smartphone instead of your Echo device.