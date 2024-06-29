Key Takeaways Enable Bluetooth on iPhone to put your Sony headphones in pairing mode.

Once the headphones are in Bluetooth mode, connect them to your phone to enjoy your music and stream using platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Disconnect by pressing headphone name or turning off headphones.

In the world of Bluetooth headphones, Sony sure makes a lot of good ones, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5. These headphones, and others made by Sony, have a lot of great features and suit many people's needs. All you need to use them is to figure out how to connect them to your devices. If you've got a pair of Sony Bluetooth headphones to pair to your iPhone, you're in luck, because it's about as easy as connecting them to any other device, like a laptop or an Android device. I use my Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at least four times per day, every day, and this is how I always connect them without fail. As my go-to headphones, I always want to make sure I have zero connectivity issues, so these steps always serve me well.

It may seem like a lot of steps, but they take very little time overall. Basically, you just need to make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your phone, put your headphones into pairing mode, and connect them in the Bluetooth menu. This is a step-by-step guide on how I do all of these things to help you get set up and streaming.

Enable Bluetooth on your iPhone

The most important part of this whole process is making sure that your iPhone is even able to connect to your headphones in the first place. This requires turning on Bluetooth, which is a very easy process.

How to enable Bluetooth from Settings

Open the Settings app. Go to the Bluetooth menu. Toggle on Bluetooth using the button at the top.

If you're already using other Bluetooth devices with your phone, Bluetooth should already be enabled on your phone.

How to enable Bluetooth from your Control Center

Swipe downward from the top right corner of your phone screen if you're using an iPhone with Face ID, or swipe up from the bottom of the screen if your iPhone has a home button. On the top left side of the Control Center, you should see a square with symbols like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Hold this square for about a second until it expands. From there, tap "Bluetooth" to turn it on, and it'll be shaded blue when it's on.

Put your Sony Bluetooth headphones in pairing mode

The first time you turn on your Sony Bluetooth headphones, they will enter pairing mode immediately. If you've already paired the headphones to a different device, you need to enter pairing mode to connect them to your iPhone.

The first time you turn on your Sony Bluetooth headphones, they will enter pairing mode immediately.

To turn on pairing mode on your Sony headphones, hold down the power button until you see the LED beside it flash blue, or you hear "Bluetooth pairing" through the headphones. Once this is done, you're ready to pair the headphones to your iPhone.

How to connect Sony headphones to an iPhone

Once you've made sure your iPhone has Bluetooth turned on, and your headphones are in pairing mode, you're ready to connect the two and enjoy some tunes. To connect the headphones to your phone:

Open the Bluetooth menu on your iPhone, either from the Settings app or from the Control Center. Put the headphones into pairing mode by holding the power button down until the LED flashes blue. The headphones should show up as an available device to connect to once they're in pairing mode. Press the name of the headphones in the menu, and it'll show you once you're connected.

Lots of Sony headphones, like the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5, have Bluetooth multipoint. This means you can switch between two connected devices seamlessly.

How to disconnect your Sony headphones

If you want to disconnect your headphones from your iPhone, you can either press the name of the headphones in your Bluetooth menu to disconnect them, or you can turn the headphones off. To turn off the headphones, hold down the power button until the headphones say "power off" and the LED turns off.

FAQ

Q: What should I do if my headphones won't connect to my iPhone?

The first thing I do when my headphones won't connect to my phone is check if they're already connected to something else. Lots of Sony headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 that I own, have Bluetooth multipoint, but can have some difficulties when connecting to a second device. An easy way to fix this is turning the headphones off, and then on again, straight into pairing mode. Once they're in pairing mode, trying connecting the headphones to your phone again, and it should work this time around.

If that isn't working, make sure the headphones are close enough to the phone for the phone to be able to connect to it. If all else fails, there might be something going on, like interference with the Bluetooth connection, or an issue internally with the headphones or the phone.