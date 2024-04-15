Key Takeaways Headphones offer high-quality sound & privacy while watching TV.

Headphones are a great way to experience surround sound without breaking the bank on an expensive entertainment sound system. Whether you want to make sure you hear every single syllable of your favorite show or want your eardrums blown out during the climax of your favorite movie, headphones are a great way to experience top-quality sound when watching TV.

They're also a great way to sneak in one more episode of your favorite show without waking up your partner. Best of all, most of us already have some type of headphones lying around the house.

Whether it's an old pair of wired headphones or the latest AirPods from Apple, being able to listen to a show without bothering those around you is a great feature you should take advantage of. Amazon's Fire TV is one of the most common ways to stream all the most popular content, but it's a little complicated getting your Bluetooth headphones paired with your Fire TV. Here's the easiest way to set it up, and we've also included instructions for wired headphones below.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to FireTV

Know where to navigate on your TV

Connecting your headphones to your FireTV is a lot like connecting them to any other device, but it helps if you know exactly where to navigate to on your Fire TV. You'll also need to know how to put your headphones into pairing mode, which can be different depending on the type of headphones you're using.

For example, AirPods can be put into pairing mode by pressing and holding the setup button on the back of the AirPods case until the status light flashes white.

Turn on your headphones and put them into Pairing Mode. Click the Settings icon on the top right of your Amazon Fire TV. Select Controllers and Bluetooth Devices from the settings menu. Select Other Bluetooth Devices from the next menu. Make sure your headphones are still in pairing mode and select Add Bluetooth Device. You should see your headphones appear as a connectable device after a moment. Click on the option for your headphones to finish connecting them.

You'll see a confirmation message on the bottom right of the screen, and audio should automatically play through your headphones.

Make sure your sound is synced up

Frequent issue with a simple fix

A common problem when using wireless headphones with a TV is the sound not syncing up with the action on your TV. There's an easy way to calibrate the sound, though that should fix that problem. Follow these instructions.

Click the Settings icon on the top right of your Amazon Fire TV. Select Display and Sounds from the settings menu. Put your headphones on and select AV Sync Tuning from the next menu. Synchronize the sound in your headphones to your TV.

Connecting wired headphones to the Fire TV

Look for an adapter or remote with an audio jack

Unfortunately, there's no easy way to connect wired headphones to your Fire TV.

The original 1st generation Fire TV Cube is the only Fire TV device with a standard 3.5mm audio jack. For all other models, you will need an adapter to connect a standard set of wired headphones to a Fire TV.

This adapter will let you connect the second generation remote to a set of wired headphones for easy listening. Just make sure you have a compatible remote before you order.

If you're adamant about watching TV with wired headphones, it might be time to consider a switch to Roku. You can still watch all your Amazon content through the Prime Video app, and they have remotes with built-in 3.5mm audio jacks for wired headphones.

FAQ

Q: How do I find which Fire TV device I have?

There are three main types of Fire TV devices: Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the Fire TV Cube. There's also smart TV's with the Fire TV operating system built-in. You can find out which device you're using in the settings menu on Fire TV.

Open Settings Select My Fire TV Next, select the About option

There you can find not only which device you're using, but which generation it is. There's also important information like available storage capacity and the ability to seach for updates available on this menu as well.

Q: What are the best headphones for watching TV?

If you're looking for the best possible sound quality, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are Pocket-lint's choice for the best headphones. They also have amazing noise cancellation if you're trying to watch a show next to a loud snorer. You can check out our headphones hub to find the best option for you.