One of the great modern luxuries widely available today is Bluetooth headphones. Gone are the days of fumbling with cords if you just want to put on some music for yourself during a commute or while doing chores. One of the better uses for a pair of headphones is gaming.

Whether it be to keep the noise level down in your home for the sake of those around you, to have a mic attached for in-game voice chat, or to get a better audio experience without shelling out for a sound system. Whatever your reasons may be, there are plenty of them out there when it comes to using headphones for your gaming setup.

There's just one small problem: the PlayStation 5. For anyone who owns a PS5 or the newer PS5 Slim, you've undoubtedly tried to pair a set of Bluetooth headphones to your device, only to be met with your console telling you that simply isn't going to happen. But, where there is a will, there is a way, and there is certainly still a way to pair a set of Bluetooth headphones with your PS5.

Additional accessories needed

Even though it is possible to set up Bluetooth headphones on your PS5, you will still, unfortunately, have to put a little bit of money into the setup, if you don't already have a Bluetooth adapter on hand, or if you don't have a TV capable of connecting to devices via Bluetooth. That being said, you'll have two primary ways to play games on your PS5 with the use of Bluetooth headphones.

Using a USB Bluetooth adapter

For this method, you'll just need a USB Bluetooth adapter and your headphones. You can get such an adapter that'll connect either via USB-C or USB-A. Considering your PS5 has more USB-A ports, and that you'll probably want to save your USB-C for extra storage if need be, it's probably best to go with a Bluetooth adapter that hooks up via USB-A.

Once you have a good Bluetooth adapter in your possession, set up is as simple as plugging it into your PS5 and syncing your headphones with the adapter by putting both in pairing mode.

When pairing the headset, you should keep both devices close by for the best results. The primary perk of the USB route is your ability to use all the system-based audio options the PS5 offers once the headphones are set up.

Connecting your Bluetooth headphones straight to your TV

If you've purchased a TV in the last few years, there's a pretty good chance that it's a smart TV, and there's an even better chance that it's able to connect to Bluetooth devices. If yours falls into that category, you can avoid buying a Bluetooth adapter altogether. However, you will have to forego the aforementioned system-based audio options that the PS5 does offer for headphones, as the console will not recognize that you have any hooked up at all.

The exact steps you'll take to connect your Bluetooth headphones to your TV will vary widely depending on the TV that you have. However, you can generally expect to take a trip to your TV's settings menu, followed by a visit to a submenu for audio or perhaps a submenu for remotes and devices. Either way, most newer TVs will be able to connect to Bluetooth devices, and you'll most likely be able to find the exact pairing menu somewhere in your TV's settings menu.

Buying Sony's headset

One final option you have is to buy Sony's own PS5-approved headsets. Sony is already well-known for making great headsets in general, and the official options for the PS5 that Sony offers are no exception. If you don't already have a Bluetooth headset and are fielding your options for something to use with your PS5, the Sony PULSE 3Ds are a great option.

Additionally, Sony will soon release the more premium PULSE Elite headset, and it has already introduced the INZONE H7 and INZONE H9 wireless headsets. If earbuds are more your style, Sony also offers the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds. All of these devices connect via Sony's own USB Bluetooth adapter, the PlayStation Link.

FAQs

Can I connect Bluetooth headphones to the Xbox Series consoles?

The methods listed above for connecting Bluetooth headphones (or earbuds) to your PS5 will also work for the Xbox Series consoles. However, it should be noted that the Xbox Series consoles do have a more diverse range of compatible wireless headsets without the need for an adapter or connecting to your TV.

Can I use any Bluetooth headphones with the USB adapter?

Yes, any Bluetooth headphones should work with any given USB Bluetooth adapter you purchase for your PS5. Though out of an abundance of caution, it can never hurt to double-check for any possible connectivity issues.

What's the best method for connecting your Bluetooth headphones to a PS5?

That depends on your exact needs, but generally, you will be better off using a USB Bluetooth adapter. The use of an adapter allows you access to the PS5's audio settings, which will help to give you the best possible audio experience on your PS5.