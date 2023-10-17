Owning an Amazon Fire tablet means having access to a number of different entertainment experiences. Some of those experiences, like reading eBooks in the Kindle app, are designed for you to enjoy in the quiet. Others, like listening to audiobooks or playing games, are a bit louder for you (and others) to experience.

If you've got a set of Bluetooth headphones, you don't need to worry about others listening in. You'll need to pair and connect your headphones to your Fire tablet first, but the process is quite straightforward. Here's what you'll need to do to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the Amazon Fire tablet.

Make sure to place your headphones in pairing mode

Before you begin, make sure to place your headphones into pairing mode. This is the mode that allows you to connect your headphones wirelessly to other Bluetooth-capable devices (like your Fire tablet).

This likely will involve pressing a physical switch or button on your headphones. The exact process will vary, however, depending on your device. For instance, to pair Apple AirPods, you need to press and hold the setup button on the back of the charging case, with the AirPods inside and the case lid open, until the LED above it starts flashing white.

Your headphones will stay in pairing mode for a short period of time. You'll need to follow the steps below to actually pair and connect your headphones to your tablet.

How to pair Bluetooth headphones with an Amazon Fire tablet

Once you know how to place your headphones in pairing mode, you can pair them to your Fire tablet. These steps should work on any Amazon Fire tablet and version.

To pair Bluetooth headphones with your Amazon Fire tablet:

Open the Settings menu. In Settings, press Connected Devices. Tap the Bluetooth slider to make sure that your Fire Tablet's Bluetooth radio is enabled. Next, tap Pair new device at the top. On your headphones, switch your headphones into pairing mode. Check your device's manual to confirm the correct steps. Wait for your headphones to appear below the Available devices list. If it doesn't appear, return to the Connected Devices, then tap Pair new device again to refresh the list. Once your headphones appear, tap the name of them in the list. If prompted, tap Pair in the pop-up menu box to confirm that you want to pair your headphones.

If the process is successful, you'll be returned to the Connected Devices menu. Your headphones will connect and appear under the Currently connected category at the top.

How to connect paired Bluetooth headphones to your Amazon Fire tablet

Pairing your wireless headphones gives them the permission to connect to your Amazon Fire tablet, both now and into the future. However, pairing them only allows them to connect, but it doesn't mean that they'll necessarily connect by themselves each time you want to use them.

If you use your headphones with other devices, this almost certainly won't be the case. You'll need to manually connect your paired headphones to your tablet instead. This assumes that your Bluetooth radio is switched on, your paired headphones are switched on and have enough battery, and they're in range of your tablet.

To connect paired Bluetooth headphones to your Fire tablet:

Open the Settings menu. Tap Connected Devices. Make sure the Bluetooth slider is enabled. If it isn't, tap it to turn your Bluetooth radio on. Turn your Bluetooth headphones on and make sure they're close to your Fire tablet. Next, tap Previously connected devices. Tap the gear icon next to your headphone name in the list. Tap the Connect button. The device should now be connected, appearing as Active in the Media Devices list.

How to remove paired Bluetooth headphones from your Amazon Fire tablet

If you need to, you can remove a paired set of headphones from your Bluetooth devices list. You may want to do this to troubleshoot a connection problem, for instance.

To remove paired Bluetooth headphones from your Amazon Fire tablet:

Open the Settings menu. Tap Connected Devices. If the headphones are currently connected, tap the name of it under the Currently connected list. Otherwise, tap Previously connected devices, then tap the gear icon next to your headphones. Tap the Forget button. In the Forget device? box, tap Forget device to confirm your choice.

Once you've removed your headphones from your paired list, you won't be able to connect them to your Fire tablet without repeating the pairing process above.

Why won't my Bluetooth headphones connect to my Fire tablet?

If your headphones don't connect to your Fire tablet, there's usually an obvious reason why. Let's assume that you've already paired the device, but if you haven't, follow the steps above first.

Next, check that your Bluetooth radio is switched on in the Connected Devices menu in your Fire tablet's settings. No Bluetooth radio, no connection. You'll also need to make sure that your headphones are switched on and have enough battery to be able to connect.

If you're trying to connect, a good rule of thumb is to make sure you're close enough between both of your devices to be able to touch them both for the connection to succeed. You should be able to easily connect your devices from that distance.

If all else fails, you'll need to try removing the device from your paired list, and then repeating the steps above to pair them again.