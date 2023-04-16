Since the removal of the headphone jack became commonplace on flagship smartphones, the majority of us have switched to Bluetooth devices for when we're out and about. But, if you want to use your fancy wireless buds with your PC, you might not know where to start.

Don't worry though, it's easier than ever on Windows 11, and it's very simple on Windows 10, too.

In this guide, we'll take you through the process, as well as provide some tips and tricks if things aren't working as they should. Let's get into it.

How to connect your Bluetooth headphones to a Windows 11 PC

Firstly, you'll want to ensure that your Bluetooth headphones are switched on, and in pairing mode. The exact method will differ between brands, but usually, there's a pairing button that you can press. Check the manual if you're unsure.

Then, on your Windows 11 machine, click on the taskbar at the bottom right of your screen, in the area where you can see your battery life and network, to the left of the clock.

You'll then see a little settings panel pop-up, quite similar to the settings menu on your phone.

On the top row, between Wi-Fi and Airplane mode, you'll find a Bluetooth symbol. Don't click on the symbol itself, as that's how you toggle Bluetooth on and off, instead, click the little arrow to the right of the Bluetooth symbol.

You'll see a list of available devices, choose your headphones from the list. Wait for them to pair, and you should be good to go.

How to connect your Bluetooth headphones to a Windows 10 PC

The process is similar in Windows 10, but Bluetooth settings aren't available from the taskbar, so you'll need to go into the Settings app instead.

If you're not sure how to find the Settings app, just click on the start menu and type "Settings". The Settings app should appear and you can click on it, or press enter, to open it.

In here, click Devices, then locate Bluetooth & other devices. Click Add Bluetooth or other devices, then Bluetooth.

Find your headphones in the list of available devices, and click on them to pair.

What to do if your headphones won't pair

There are numerous things to check if your headphones won't pair with your PC. First, we'd recommend making sure that your PC supports Bluetooth. The vast majority of modern laptops do, but if you have a custom-built gaming PC, you might need to invest in a USB Bluetooth adapter or an add-in card.

If your desktop PC does have Bluetooth, but the connection is poor, it's worth making sure that you have the antenna installed. We've been caught out by that in the past.

Another thing that can easily catch you out is the Bluetooth toggle in Windows, if it's turned off, then obviously you won't be able to connect. The same goes for Airplane mode.

If it's definitely turned on, but not connecting, we've sometimes found that toggling it off for a minute and then back on again can help resolve issues. Of course, a full system restart could resolve temporary issues, too.

If all else fails, it could be a driver problem. If you think that's the case, try visiting Settings and then Windows Update to see if updates are available.

If you're all up to date, check your PC manufacturer's website to see if there's a Bluetooth driver to install. If it's a custom-built machine, then you'll want to check your motherboard manufacturer's website instead.