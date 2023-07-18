All of Apple's iPad tablets have a front-facing camera that's used for video calls, and on some models, for Face ID to unlock the tablet and other apps. But if we're being honest, the FaceTime camera on most iPad models isn't great. Help is on the way, however. When Apple releases iPadOS 17 this fall, iPad owners will gain the option to connect a webcam to their tablet and use it for video calls (you'll find a list of compatible iPads at the bottom of the post).

It only takes a couple of seconds to set it all up, as long as you have a webcam and are running iPadOS 17, which is currently available through Apple's public beta program. It's not recommended you install the update early just to get access to this single feature; you're better off waiting for Apple to iron out any bugs and issues.

How to connect a webcam to your iPad

Connecting a webcam to your iPad is really easy. If you know how to plug a keyboard or mouse into a computer, then you're already a pro at this. All you have to do is plug the webcam into the iPad and it'll automatically recognise the camera, setting it as the default video feed for any calls. As far as I can tell, there isn't an option to switch between your webcam and the front-facing without unplugging the webcam.

How you connect the camera to the iPad will differ based on the type of connector the camera has. Your iPad has a USB-C port, so you may need an adapter to connect a webcam with a USB-A connector.

For example, I connected a Logitech C920 webcam, which has a standard USB-A connector, to my iPad Pro. Because the iPad Pro has a USB-C port, I have to use some sort of hub or dock as an adapter. I've tested it with this Anker 7-in-1 hub and it works without issue. I also tested it with Belkin's Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, also without issue, and the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub works well too. The point is, as long as you have an adapter that goes from a standard USB connector to USB-C, it should just work. You need to connect the camera to your hub or dock, then plug it into the iPad and open FaceTime.

I also tested Opal's C1 webcam, directly connecting it to my iPad's USB-C port. To my surprise, FaceTime immediately started using the video feed from the C1, even though the Opal camera requires Opal's software to work on a Mac. I don't get all the fancy features that the C1 has on a Mac due to Opal not having an iPad app, but it works and looks great.

Of course, Apple touts the feature as one that's designed for use with displays that have webcams built into them, like its Studio Display. You can always use a Studio Display (or similar) just by connecting it to the USB-C port on your iPad.

What about using DSLR and other cameras?

Using a DSLR or mirrorless camera as your webcam is possible, but you'll need a camera that has a dedicated webcam mode, or an extra piece of hardware in the form of a content capture card in order to make it work.

I tested connecting a GoPro Hero 11 Black and a Fuji X-T4 to my iPad Pro, without any software support or capture cards and both cameras were recognised not as webcams, but as devices that have photos I can transfer to my tablet.

However, once I connected the X-T4 to a capture card, I was able to see a video feed from the camera in the FaceTime app. The same approach worked with a Sony ZV-1 camera, and the GoPro Hero 11 Black.

It's crazy to think about just how much stuff you can now connect to the iPad and it'll recognise, even if it takes some extra hardware or a little figuring out.

Which apps will use an external webcam?

Right now, only FaceTime recognises the extra camera and uses it by default. However, once app developers are able to update their apps for iPadOS 17, I'm sure we'll see apps like Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet add support.

That most likely won't happen until September or October, which is typically when Apple releases major iPad updates.

Which iPad models support external webcams?

According to the fine print on Apple's iPadOS 17 preview page, the following iPad models will support connecting a webcam:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad mini (6th generation)

The iPad keeps getting more Mac-like features

With last year's addition of better multitasking that's been even more improved this year in iPadOS 17, and the newfound ability to connect extra hardware and accessories to the tablet, the iPad sure does feel like it's getting more powerful and growing up with each software update.

Hopefully, throughout the next year we continue to see Apple improve and add more productivity features to its tablet lineup.