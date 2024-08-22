Key Takeaways Level up your gaming experience by pairing a mouse and keyboard to your PS5.

It seems like the PS5 came out just yesterday, but it’s already been 4 years since the console dropped to such success that it was a bit of a struggle to even get your hands on one for nearly a year. Although we’re relatively deep in the console’s lifecycle, there are still plenty of features (both new and old) that can enhance your experience, like the ability to connect your keyboard and mouse, and we’re here to help you do just that.

What can you do with a mouse and keyboard on a PS5?

Extra features galore

The first (and most likely) feature that you’d want to connect a mouse and keyboard for is to play games with more accuracy and input options, but do keep in mind that the game you want to use them with needs to offer support (and some competitive games, like the console version of Valorant that recently dropped, may even ban you if you use them).

Strategy games like Civilization VI benefit quite a bit from the extra accuracy and input options you get by connecting a mouse and keyboard, and for FPS games with crossplay, having a mouse and keyboard connected levels the playing field, meaning you can flick and shoot those pesky PC players, and they won't know what hit 'em. On top of that, you can also use a mouse and keyboard setup to navigate the PlayStation menus a lot quicker, so things like surfing the web, typing messages, browsing the store, and searching through your game catalog are a breeze.

How to connect your keyboard and mouse to your PS5

Simple steps to get you started

Let's start by going over how to connect a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, as the steps for wired options are a little more straightforward:

Make sure your devices are set to pairing mode. Navigate to the Bluetooth settings (Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth Accessories). Pair your devices.

For a wired connection, all you need to do is plug your keyboard into one of the USB ports on the back of the PS5, and your mouse into one on the front (you’ll get an error message saying there are too many devices connected if you connect them both in the back).

If you head over to the accessories section, there are a handful of settings and adjustments you can tweak like your keyboard’s language, key repeat rate, and key repeat delay, along with right/left-hand and pointer speed options for your mouse.