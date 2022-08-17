Whether you're binging vlogs or learning how to put a cabinet together, nothing's worse than a technical issue interrupting your YouTube viewing.

If you find that things aren't working quite right on the app or desktop site, a good place to start is clearing your cache. Don't worry, clearing the cache won't remove your preferences or data, it'll just get rid of the app's temporary files.

In this article we'll take you through the process of clearing your cache on Android or your web browser, unfortunately, the iOS app doesn't allow you to clear the cache, though.

Clearing the YouTube app cache on Android

The exact steps will vary slightly between different phone manufacturers, but the basic process will be the same across the board

Open your phone's settings app and navigate to Apps or Apps and Notifications. Find the YouTube app in the list and select it. On the YouTube app page tap on Storage and cache. Then choose Clear cache.

Once that's sorted, you can head back to the YouTube app to see if your issues are resolved. Fingers crossed!

Clearing the YouTube cache on desktop

On desktop things work a little differently, you can't clear the cache of a specific website, so you'll have to clear the cache for all websites at the same time.

We've got instructions for the most popular web browsers listed below:

Google Chrome

At the top right of your browser window, click the three dots. Select More tools then Clear browsing data. At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time. Next to "Cached images and files," check the box. Click Clear data.

Apple Safari

Click on Safari at the top left, next to the Apple icon. In the drop-down menu, choose Preferences. Navigate to the Advanced tab in the preference menu. Check the box next to Show Develop menu in menu bar. Go back to the menu bar up top and click Develop. In the drop-down menu click Empty Caches.

Mozilla Firefox

Click on the menu icon (three horizontal lines). Go to Privacy and security In the Cookies and Site Data section, click Clear Data. Uncheck the box next to Cookies and Site Data. Click the Clear button.

Hopefully, you're back to your uninterrupted viewing pleasure but if you fancy learning some more YouTube tricks and tips, check out the selection below: