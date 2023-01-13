When was the last time you cleared your iPhone cache? We're betting it's been a while - maybe even never. It's OK, we're here to help.

When was the last time you cleared your iPhone cache? We're betting it's been a while - maybe even never. It's OK, we're not here to judge you.

But we are going to guide you through the steps of how to get this done immediately (whether you're using iOS 15 or iOS 16) so that you can give your iPhone a fresh start and speed up your mobile web browsing experience.

If you're trying to clear your YouTube cache on mobile and desktop, we have a separate feature on that.

What is cache?

If you're anything like us, you probably spend hours browsing the web on your iPhone every day. Well, when you're browsing, bits of a webpage - an image or component that rendered the last time you visited, for example - are stored on your phone during a browser session in order to help the browser perform faster the next time you visit that webpage. That's cache.

How to clear your iPhone cache

You should clear your cache whether you use Chrome, Safari, or another web browser on your iPhone. Below, there are step-by-step instructions on how to clear your cache on your iPhone if you use Safari or Chrome, specifically.

Just keep in mind clearing your cache will sign you out of websites you're currently logged into with your mobile web browser.

How to clear your iPhone cache in Safari

Safari is the default browser for iPhone and iPad users, as it's Apple's own web browser. To clear your Safari cache on an iPhone running iOS 15 or iOS 16, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Select Safari from the list of apps. Go to Clear History and Website Data. Select Clear History and Data in the pop-up.

Apple has a support page here if you need more help.

How to clear your iPhone cache in Chrome

Chrome is Google's popular browser. There are more steps to clearing your Chrome cache on your iPhone, and you need to use the actual browser app:

Open the Chrome app. Select the three dots in the bottom corner to see more options. Scroll to and select Settings at the top. Select Privacy and Security in the next menu. Select Clear Browsing Data to open up a final menu. Select the time range at the top of the menu (from Last Hour to All Time). Make sure you're clearing Cookies, Site Data, as well as Cached Images and Files. Hit Clear Browsing Data at the bottom of the screen.

Google has a support page here if you need more help.

How often should you clear iPhone cache?

Ironically, as cache builds up, it can slow down your overall browsing experience on your iPhone - as it takes up storage space. So, it's important to clear it at least once a month.

What happens if your clear iPhone cache?

Clearing your cache removes the locally-stored website data on your phone, freeing up storage space. It also signs you out of webpages, so you'll need to sign into everything again.