Key Takeaways Most smartwatch bands are contaminated with bacteria, but harsh cleaning products can damage devices.

Cleaning methods vary based on manufacturer recommendations and band materials.

70% isopropyl alcohol wipes are recommended for disinfecting, but always follow manufacturer guidelines.

As devices designed to be worn everywhere from the gym to the hiking trails, smartwatches and fitness trackers can quickly collect build-up and bacteria. In fact, one 2023 study found 95% of smartwatch bands were contaminated with bacteria. Yet, using the wrong cleaning products on your smartwatch can at best void the warranty and at worst cause permanent damage. Harsh cleaning products can leave a residue behind on the band that could even potentially cause skin irritation.

Related Best smartwatches: Expert tested and reviewed From the newest Apple Watches to Android options, these are the best smartwatches for tracking time and fitness, according to our testing.

The best way to clean your smartwatch will vary based on what the manufacturer specifically recommends, as well as what material the watch band is made from and whether the watch is waterproof. However, most brands have similar recommendations, with microfiber cloths that can also clean your smartphones, tablets and monitors consistently recommended. If you have eyeglasses or lens cleaning cloths on hand, these work well too. However, for a deep disinfecting, you may need more than a quick wipe with a dry cloth.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth $14 at Amazon

Here's how to keep your smartwatch or fitness tracker both clean and functioning properly, whether you need a daily wipe or rigorous disinfecting.

Cleaning any device with a product not recommended by the manufacturer can void the warranty or even cause damage. Always check the manufacturer's recommendations before using any water, soaps, or cleaning chemicals on your smartwatch or fitness tracker.

How to clean the smartwatch body

A lint-free microfiber cloth is your friend

Major smartwatch manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Google and Garmin all recommend one product for cleaning the body of your smartwatch: a clean, non-abrasive, lint-free cloth. The microfiber cloths as well as lens cloths designed for cleaning glasses work well for this purpose. Using this method, cleaning your smartwatch is safe, simple, and inexpensive, making this a great method for regular cleaning.

Ensure your smartwatch is disconnected from the charger. You may also want to power off the watch first -- both Apple and Google recommend turning the watch off before cleaning. Remove the watch straps. While you can do a daily wipe with the cloth with the watch intact, it's a good idea to occasionally remove the band to clean trapped debris or build-up. Using a soft lint-free cloth, wipe all sides of the watch's body to polish away debris. Optional: If you are using a waterproof smartwatch or fitness tracker, dampen the cloth to help remove stubborn build-up.

How to disinfect a smartwatch

70% isopropyl wipes can help

Wiping down your smartwatch on a regular basis can help prevent skin irritation as sweat, sunscreen and other debris builds up on the watch. Occasionally, however, your watch may require something more than a cloth to get it clean. Maybe you accidentally dropped your smartwatch in the toilet, maybe you just had a particularly sweaty workout, or maybe it's simply time for a spring-cleaning. Whatever happens, a dry microfiber cloth alone isn't going to cut it.

Some manufacturers recommend using rubbing alcohol if you need to disinfect your watch. Rubbing alcohol on a cotton swab or on that microfiber cloth works. Or, pre-moistened wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol work as well; you can often find these in the first aid section at a drug store or grocery store.

Don't use soaps, bleach, or cleaning chemicals on a smartwatch. Soap and chemicals can leave a build-up that can irritate your skin, while harsh cleaning chemicals can damage the watch.

While not all manufacturers list alcohol wipes among the list of suggested cleaning options, they do nearly universally agree on one thing: don't use soaps, bleach, or cleaning chemicals on a smartwatch. Soap and chemicals can leave a build-up that can irritate your skin, while harsh cleaning chemicals can damage the watch. You should also never stick anything inside any openings on the watch, as this can damage the electronics.

To disinfect your smartwatch:

Check with your manufacturer's guidelines for your particular watch as to what cleaners can be used. Apple and Garmin both recommend isopropyl wipes for cleaning. Always follow the manufacturer's recommendations to avoid damaging your watch. Prepare your watch for cleaning. Remove the watch band, power it off, and remove it from the charger. Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or the manufacturer's suggested cleaning agent, wipe down the surface of the watch, being careful not to get any liquid inside any ports or openings. Once clean, re-assemble the watch.

How to clean smartwatch straps

Materials matter most

Smartwatch bands can collect sweat and residue quickly, but the exact instructions on how to clean the band vary based on what material it is made out of. In most cases, you should remove the bands before cleaning them thoroughly. However, if you're doing a daily cleaning with a dry cloth, this isn't necessary. All straps should be dry before putting them back on.

Close

For leather: Use a dry, lint-free cloth to wipe clean. Leather bands are not water-resistant, but lightly dampening the cloth may be warranted for tougher build-up. Real leather will develop a patina over time. This is a normal characteristic of the material.

Use a dry, lint-free cloth to wipe clean. Leather bands are not water-resistant, but lightly dampening the cloth may be warranted for tougher build-up. Real leather will develop a patina over time. This is a normal characteristic of the material. For silicone or rubber: Detach the straps, then clean with water. Rubbing alcohol wipes can be used to remove build-up if needed. Dry with lint-free cloth.

Detach the straps, then clean with water. Rubbing alcohol wipes can be used to remove build-up if needed. Dry with lint-free cloth. For nylon: Wash the detached straps in cold water. Use a mild soap designed for sensitive skin or a soap-free cleanser for more severe cases. Let the strap air dry before reattaching the watch.

Wash the detached straps in cold water. Use a mild soap designed for sensitive skin or a soap-free cleanser for more severe cases. Let the strap air dry before reattaching the watch. For metal: Studies show metal bands are among the cleanest, though that doesn't mean you should never clean a metal band. Do not use abrasive fabrics or metal cleaner on metal watch bands. Instead, use the lint-free microfiber cloth to polish the metal. If the metal band has a build-up between the links that won't come clean with a cloth, use a new soft-bristle toothbrush.

FAQ

Q: How often should you clean your smartwatch?

Smartwatch bands can build up bacteria -- one 2023 study found bacteria on 95% of wristbands. Ideally, you should incorporate a basic quick cleaning into your daily routine, such as wiping down the band with a microfiber cloth after your shower or cleaning the watch after hitting the gym. It's a good idea to do a more thorough cleaning, such as following the manufacturer's instructions for disinfecting, once a month.

Q: Can you use rubbing alcohol to clean a smartwatch?

Using a cleaner that is not recommended by the manufacturer could void your warranty. However, several manufacturers suggest using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe for disinfecting, including Apple and Garmin. Do not submerge the watch -- just use a wipe and take care to avoid getting any moisture inside any ports.

Q: What is a soap-free cleanser?

Some manufacturers will suggest cleaning a smartwatch band with a soap-free cleaners -- but what does that even mean? A soap-free cleanser does not use fats or alkaline ingredients, which can cause buildup. Browse the soap aisle for bottles that are labeled "cleanser" rather than soap. Options made for sensitive skin are often a great choice for cleaning watch bands, as they also typically skip out on irritating perfumes as well.

Q: How do I clean a Fitbit charger?

Fitbit chargers have metal contacts that need to connect with the metal on the watch to charge. If these metal pieces are dirty, it can prevent the fitness tracker from charging properly. FitBit recommends using a cotton swap and rubbing alcohol to clean the contacts on the charging cable.