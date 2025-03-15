Summary Deep cleaning a mechanical keyboard takes 30-60 minutes using affordable tools.

Unplug the keyboard, remove keycaps with the keycap puller or your fingers, and use canned air.

Soak the keycaps in warm, soapy water, rinse, air-dry, and reassemble using a key map.

After Daylight Savings time hit me last weekend, it finally feels like spring is here. To kick things off, I've decided to tidy up my desk, laptop, monitors, and clean my various mechanical keyboards.

While deep cleaning your mechanical keyboard may seem daunting, it's not too difficult. However, completing the process thoroughly will take roughly 30 minutes to an hour. If you have never cleaned your keyboard, there's a good chance there's a lot of dirt and grime underneath the keycaps.

I also live with two cats who sit on my keyboard frequently, so a fair amount of cat hair gets trapped underneath the keys. If you're like me, you might have an additional keyboard that could use some TLC. I picked out the dirtiest keyboard I owned for the purpose of making this guide, and I will be showing you step-by-step how I cleaned it, and what tools I used.

What you'll need to clean your keyboard

There's a good chance you already have everything you need to clean your mechanical keyboard, but if you don't, you can buy everything cheaply at a local computer shop or online from Amazon. Here's a list of everything I used to deep clean my keyboard:

Keycap puller

Canned air

Soft bristled toothbrush

Dish soap ( optional )

) A bowl (optional)

Unless you have a photographic memory or know keyboard layouts perfectly, I strongly recommend using a key map when you re-assemble your keyboard. You can find one online by looking up your keyboard's name and model number, or you can use a standardized keyboard map assuming you don't have additional keys or buttons.

Unplug or power down your keyboard

Remove any cables, and make sure your keyboard is off

The first order of operations is to make sure your keyboard is powered down (if it's wireless), or unplugged if it's a wired keyboard. Once you power down your keyboard, you can begin to remove the keycaps. You can do this by pinching the sides of the keycaps and pulling upwards, or by using a keycap puller. If you have a keycap puller, which I recommend using instead of your fingers, you just place the puller over the keys, and pull upwards, removing the keycap.

Blow all the dust away

Give your keyboard a shake and go in with canned air.

Once you remove all of your keycaps, you might be shocked at how dirty your keyboard is -- I certainly was. Don't worry though, while I felt embarrassed photographing my obscenely gross keyboard, this is what happens to keyboards that haven't been cleaned in a while, especially keyboards that are used for cat naps. If you have a lot of dirt and grime under your keyboard, give it a quick shake upside down first.

Not everything will fall out, but a good amount of debris should get dislodged.

I suggest using a mat or doing this outside, so you don't have dust and dirt flying everywhere. After you've shaken your keyboard out, go in with your can of compressed air. This should get nearly 90% of all of that debris and dirt trapped under your keyboard out.