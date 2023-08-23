Google's lineup of Pixel Buds has been a solid success for it over the last few years, pairing excellently with its ever-popular Pixel phones and offering good-value options for Android earbuds.

If you're a Pixel Buds user (regardless of what version, including the excellent Pixel Buds Pro) you might want to consider giving your earbuds a clean, though. Even if you haven't had them long, regular and careful cleaning can ensure that your Pixel Buds work as desired, and can even keep them working longer than they otherwise might.

How to clean Google Pixel Buds

Before we get started with actually cleaning your earbuds, it's worth ruling out a few things - don't use chemical sprays, wipes or cleaning agents on them at all. These can cause damage to materials and seals and that's not worth the risk.

You should also make sure that the charging case isn't plugged in while you clean it, as we don't want power running through the process!

Clean the charging case

First, take the earbuds out of your Pixel Buds charging case, so that we can deal with the latter.

Clean the outside of your Pixel Buds charging case with a lint-free cloth If needed, dampen the cloth very slightly with clean water to rub off marks and smudges Use a cloth or cotton swab to clean the inside, taking care to scrape out any material Check that the charging contacts are clean to ensure optimal charging Do not use water at all when cleaning the inside of the case

This should help you to get your Pixel Buds case nice and clean.

Clean your Pixel Buds

Moving on to the earbuds, the same tips mostly apply.

Remove the ear tips from your Pixel Buds (you can clean these with a cloth or water once removed) Clean the earbuds with a lint-free cloth Take care to clean the ear tip and mesh area in particular, as this will affect sound performance the most When finished, reattach your dry and clean ear tips to finish

You can now slip your clean earbuds back into your also-clean case, and you should be good to go.

Why you should clean your Google Pixel Buds

Keeping your earbuds clean isn't just about aesthetics (although we'd also say it's worth it from that point of view, too) - it's about making sure they can work to their best.

In the case of wireless earbuds, dirt, earwax, dust and lint can all clog up bits of the earbud really easily, and that can create physical barriers between their sound and you.

So, if things sound a little muffled or not quite right, cleaning your Pixel Buds could be a really good first step towards working out what's going on, and could well make things better.