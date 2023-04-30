Your PC or laptop can be as fancy as you like, as packed to the gills with extreme gaming tech as possible, but if it's hooked up to a dirty display then you're not going to have a great time with it.

However, if you're looking to clean your monitor or screen then you're also going to want to be pretty careful - as with all tech, you can't just get a bucket and sponge out and go to town. So, here's how to clean your monitor the right way.

How to clean a computer screen

Nowadays there are a lot of different ways that a computer screen can work, and that can involve a fair few different types of screen, with some laptops (especially MacBooks) actually having a glass screen.

Technically, these different screen types can be cleaned in different ways, with glass screens in particular generally being able to handle a lot more chemicals in the form of wipes and solutions.

However, since not everyone will be super confident on what type of display they have, we still don't recommend using sprays or wipes - stick to the simplest, safest cleaning as laid out below and you're unlikely to regret it.

Ensure that your laptop or display is off Allow the device to cool down completely Wipe the display off with a dry microfibre or lintless cloth For any remaining marks, use the same cloth slightly dampened by plain water, without applying too much pressure Once clean, buff away any cleaning streaks or marks with a dry microfibre or lintless cloth Allow the display to air dry

These steps should see you right and leave you with a clean display that hasn't been bashed around too much by chemicals or fluids, and is they're therefore the safest way to do the cleaning.

Of course, if you find that some dirt or marks are left after your first try, you could always try again, or indeed resort to dedicated solutions and wipes, but we'll always recommend keeping things simple to avoid any risks.