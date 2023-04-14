Apple added an interesting new app to its roster of Apple Watch applications a few years ago, called Noise. It's a simple option that lets you check if the noise levels in your environment are beyond safe limits.

This is the sort of little notification that can prompt you to stick on some noise-cancelling headphones or even more serious ear protection to potentially save you from some annoying or painful consequences. Here's how Noise works on Apple Watch.

How to use the Noise app on Apple Watch

There are a few simple steps to follow to get started with Noise.

Open the Noise app by tapping its yellow ear icon If it isn't already, tap Enable to turn it on Next time you want to check your surroundings' noise level, tap the app to open it

If you want to set up a notification every time the noise around you gets too loud, follow these steps.

Open the Settings app Go down to Noise Go to Environmental Sound Measurements and change the setting to On Back out to the previous page and tap on Noise Notifications Select a decibel limit for the notification

Once you've done the above, you'll get a notification whenever that decibel limit is exceeded, a great way of getting a reminder to think about your hearing and either move away or get some protection in place for your ears.

You'll see that the app can offer plenty of guidance about what the different decibel level limits actually mean for your hearing too, which is ideal for working out which you'll select as your limit.

It's worth knowing that you can also select these limits and turn Noise Notifications on and off using your phone, instead of directly on your watch.

Just open up your Watch app on an iPhone, head to Noise and change them that way.

What Apple Watch models can use the Noise app?

Thankfully, because it doesn't rely on a specific new bit of hardware or anything, the Noise app isn't locked to the most recent Apple Watch releases.

Rather, any watch running watchOS 6 from the Apple Watch Series 4 onward can use it to monitor noise levels.